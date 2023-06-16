Dead – Death – Obituary News : First person diagnosed with autism dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Autism Pioneer Donald G. Triplett Passes Away at 89

Donald G. Triplett, known as “Case 1,” the first person to be diagnosed with autism, passed away on Thursday at the age of 89. Triplett was the subject of a book, a PBS documentary film, a BBC news magazine installment, and numerous medical journal articles. But to the employees at the Bank of Forest, where he worked for 65 years, he was simply “Don.” Triplett’s father was a primary shareholder in the bank.

Triplett’s autism diagnosis came about from a detailed 22-page letter sent by his parents to a Johns Hopkins researcher in Baltimore, which contained observations of his behaviors and aptitudes. The letter remains a primary reference document for those who study autism.

Triplett was known as a fiercely independent savant who enjoyed golf and travel. He frequently flew to exotic locales and could multiply two or three-digit numbers faster than a calculator. Triplett’s story offers hope to parents of children who are different, as his nephew Oliver Triplett expressed, “It gives people who have children on different levels of the spectrum hope that their children can live happy and full lives.”

Triplett’s funeral services will be held on Monday at the Forest Presbyterian Church. CEO Allen Breland of the Bank of Forest, where Triplett worked for 65 years, said, “Don was a remarkable individual, and he kept things interesting.” Triplett’s legacy will continue to inspire hope and acceptance for those on the autistic spectrum.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in 54 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). While there is no cure for autism, early intervention can help children with autism develop social, communication, and cognitive skills.

In recent years, there has been an increased effort to raise awareness about autism and promote acceptance and inclusion. Autism self-advocates, such as Temple Grandin and John Elder Robison, have become well-known figures, sharing their experiences and insights about living with autism.

Organizations such as Autism Speaks, the Autism Society of America, and the National Autism Association provide resources and support for families affected by autism. They also advocate for policies and funding to improve research, education, and services for individuals with autism.

However, despite these efforts, there is still a stigma surrounding autism. Many people with autism face discrimination, bullying, and social isolation. The lack of understanding and acceptance can make it difficult for individuals with autism to access education, employment, and healthcare.

It is important to recognize that autism is a part of the human diversity. People with autism have unique strengths and challenges, and they deserve respect, support, and opportunities to thrive. By promoting acceptance and inclusion, we can create a more compassionate and equitable society for all.

In memory of Donald G. Triplett, let us continue to raise awareness and advocate for the rights and well-being of individuals with autism. Let us honor his legacy by embracing diversity and celebrating the unique qualities that make us human.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Donald Triplett, the 1st person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89/