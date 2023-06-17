Dead – Death – Obituary News : First person diagnosed with autism, Donald Triplett, dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

First Person Diagnosed with Autism Dies at the Age of 89

Donald G. Triplett, the Mississippi man known as “Case 1” and the first person to be diagnosed with autism, passed away at the age of 89. His death has been confirmed by Lesa Davis, the senior vice president of the Bank of Forest, where Triplett had worked for 65 years.

A Remarkable Individual

Triplett was known as a fiercely independent savant and a remarkable individual. Despite his autism, he enjoyed golf and travel and was frequently flying to exotic locations. According to Allen Breland, the CEO of Bank of Forest, Triplett was in his own world, but if given two or three-digit numbers, he could multiply them faster than one could get the answer on a calculator.

Diagnosis and Hope

Triplett’s autism diagnosis arose from a detailed 22-page letter sent to a Johns Hopkins researcher in Baltimore, containing telling observations by his parents about his aptitudes and behavior. The letter remains a primary reference document for those who study the disorder.

Oliver Triplett, Triplett’s nephew, believes that his uncle’s story offers hope to parents of children who are different. He said, “They can see Don and a community who embraced him. As a whole, Forest encouraged him and accepted him. It gives people who have children on different levels of the spectrum hope that their children can live happy and full lives.”

A Lasting Legacy

Triplett’s story has been immortalized in a book titled “In a Different Key,” a PBS documentary film, BBC news magazine installment, and countless medical journal articles. However, to the employees at Bank of Forest, he was simply known as “Don.”

Donald G. Triplett was a unique individual who left a lasting legacy. Funeral services for him will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Forest Presbyterian Church.

