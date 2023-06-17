Dead – Death – Obituary News : First person diagnosed with autism, Donald Triplett, passes away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Donald Gray Triplett, the First Person Diagnosed with Autism, Dies at 89

Donald Gray Triplett, the first person ever diagnosed with autism, passed away on Thursday, according to his longtime employer. He was 89 years old.

The Life of Donald Gray Triplett

Triplett was born in 1933 in Forest, Mississippi. As a child, he exhibited unusual behaviors, such as repeating words and flapping his hands. His parents took him to see a psychiatrist, Dr. Leo Kanner, who diagnosed him with a new condition he called “infantile autism.”

Triplett’s parents were among the first to receive a diagnosis of autism, and they were told that their son would likely never be able to live a normal life. However, they refused to give up on him and worked tirelessly to provide him with the care and support he needed to thrive. They even moved to a larger city, where they could access better resources and services for their son.

Despite the challenges he faced, Triplett went on to live a full and meaningful life. He attended college at the University of Mississippi, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After graduation, he returned to his hometown of Forest to work at his family’s bank.

In 1959, Triplett’s father passed away, and he took over as president of the bank. He held this position for many years and was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to the community. He was also involved in many local organizations, including the Rotary Club and the Forest-Scott County Chamber of Commerce.

The Legacy of Donald Gray Triplett

Triplett’s life had a profound impact on the field of autism research. His diagnosis by Dr. Kanner in 1943 was the first time the condition had ever been described in medical literature. This paved the way for further research and understanding of autism.

Triplett’s story also helped to dispel many myths and misconceptions about autism. His successful life and career proved that individuals with autism could lead fulfilling lives and make valuable contributions to society.

Today, autism is diagnosed in approximately 1 in 54 children in the United States. While there is still much that is not understood about the condition, significant progress has been made in recent decades. Early diagnosis and intervention have been shown to greatly improve outcomes for children with autism.

Tributes to Donald Gray Triplett

Following news of Triplett’s passing, many people took to social media to pay tribute to his life and legacy. Autism Speaks, a leading advocacy organization for individuals with autism, tweeted: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Donald Gray Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism. His impact on the autism community and beyond will never be forgotten.”

Others shared personal stories of how Triplett’s life had inspired them. One Twitter user wrote: “I am an autistic person, and I owe so much to Donald Triplett and his family. Without their perseverance, there would be no diagnosis, no understanding, and no hope for me.”

Triplett’s life serves as a reminder of the importance of early diagnosis and intervention for children with autism. It also highlights the incredible resilience and strength of individuals with autism and their families.

Conclusion

Donald Gray Triplett, the first person ever diagnosed with autism, passed away on Thursday at the age of 89. His life had a profound impact on the field of autism research and helped to dispel many myths and misconceptions about the condition. Triplett’s story serves as a reminder of the importance of early diagnosis and intervention for children with autism and the incredible strength and resilience of individuals with autism and their families.

News Source : Channel3000.com

Source Link :Donald Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89/