Donald Gray Triplett, the US man who was the first to be diagnosed with autism symptoms, passed away at the age of 89. Triplett joined the Bank of Forest in 1958 and became an indelible fixture in the close-knit community of the small Mississippi city. His legacy as a pioneering figure in autism awareness will forever be cherished. Triplett was referred to as “Donald T.” in the 1943 paper “Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact” by Leo Kanner of Johns Hopkins Hospital. Autism, often known as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a collection of neurodevelopmental diseases that impair social and communication abilities. Early intervention is important for the treatment and progression of ASD, which often begins before the age of three and lasts a lifetime.

The Mississippi bank, where Triplett worked, noted in a statement that “seeing his story unfold over the years has been an honour.” The bank is “truly blessed to be a small part of his story as Autism’s first child. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Don’s family and his many friends. We ask that you keep our bank family in your prayers as well.” Funeral services for Triplett will be held on Monday in Forest, according to his obituary.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is characterised by a range of symptoms that can vary in severity. People with autism may struggle with social interactions and have difficulty understanding and responding to social cues. They may have limited eye contact, difficulty maintaining conversations, and find it challenging to develop friendships. Individuals with autism may have delayed or impaired language development. They may have trouble initiating or sustaining conversations, using gestures appropriately, or understanding nonverbal communication such as facial expressions and body language. Repetitive behaviours, also known as stereotyped or restricted patterns of behaviour, are often observed in individuals with autism. These behaviours can include repetitive body movements (e.g., rocking, hand-flapping), insistence on sameness or routines, and highly focused or intense interests. Many people with autism experience unusual sensitivities or aversions to sensory stimuli. This can involve being overly sensitive to certain sounds, lights, textures, or tastes, or having a high pain threshold. Individuals with autism often develop intense and narrow interests in specific topics or objects. They may display a deep knowledge and preoccupation with these interests, which can sometimes interfere with other activities.

It is important to note that these symptoms can manifest differently in each individual, and not everyone with autism will exhibit all of these characteristics. Additionally, the severity of symptoms can vary widely among people with ASD. While there is no known cure for autism, early intervention and treatment can significantly improve outcomes for individuals with the disorder. Therapy and medication can help manage symptoms and improve social and communication skills.

Donald Gray Triplett’s legacy as the first person diagnosed with autism will forever be remembered. He has played a crucial role in increasing awareness and understanding of the disorder, paving the way for early intervention and treatment. As we mourn his passing, we must continue to work towards creating a more inclusive and supportive society for individuals with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

