Dead – Death – Obituary News : First person diagnosed with autism passes at 89

Remembering Donald G. Triplett: The First Person Diagnosed with Autism

Donald G. Triplett, known as “Case 1,” has passed away at the age of 89. He was the first person to be diagnosed with autism and his story has been the subject of many books, films, and medical journal articles.

A Remarkable Individual

Triplett worked at the Bank of Forest for 65 years, where his father was a primary shareholder. To his coworkers, he was simply known as “Don.” CEO Allen Breland described him as a fiercely independent savant who kept things interesting.

Despite his autism diagnosis, Triplett enjoyed golf and travel. He was known for his ability to multiply two or three-digit numbers faster than a calculator.

A Primary Reference Document

Triplett’s autism diagnosis was made in a detailed 22-page letter sent to a Johns Hopkins researcher in Baltimore. The letter contained telling observations by his parents about his aptitudes and behavior and remains a primary reference document for those who study the disorder.

A Message of Hope

Oliver Triplett, Donald’s nephew, believes that his uncle’s story can offer hope to parents of children who are different. He says that Don’s community embraced and accepted him, which gives hope to those who have children on different levels of the spectrum.

A Life Well-Lived

Donald G. Triplett’s life was not defined by his autism diagnosis. He lived a happy and full life, despite the challenges he faced. His legacy will continue to inspire and give hope to others for generations to come.

Farewell, Don

Funeral services for Donald G. Triplett will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Forest Presbyterian Church. He will be remembered as a remarkable individual who lived life on his own terms and left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

Rest in peace, Don.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Donald Triplett, the 1st person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89/