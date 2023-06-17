Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Donald Gray Triplett, First Person Diagnosed with Autism Symptoms, Dies at 89

Donald Gray Triplett, the first person to be identified with autism symptoms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 89. According to his longtime employer, Triplett had been working at the Bank of Forest in Mississippi since 1958 and was remembered as a “fixture” at the small city bank.

A Legacy of Autism Diagnosis

Triplett was identified as “Donald T.” in a 1943 paper titled “Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact” by Leo Kanner of Johns Hopkins Hospital. He later became the subject of a PBS documentary film and the book “In a Different Key: The Story of Autism” by John Donvan and Caren Zucker. The book was a New York Times bestseller and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2017.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by impaired communication skills and social skills. It generally starts before three years of age and lasts a lifetime, but early intervention plays a role in treatment and progress. There is no definitive medical test to diagnose autism; instead, the disorder is diagnosed by observing a child’s development.

The “Refrigerator Mother” Theory

Kanner’s paper elaborated on the idea that autism is related to a lack of parental warmth, which was later dubbed the “refrigerator mother” theory. Triplett’s story has contributed significantly to the understanding of autism and its diagnosis, and his legacy will continue to inspire those working in the field.

A Fixture at the Bank of Forest

The Bank of Forest, where Triplett worked for almost 65 years, paid tribute to him in a statement on Facebook, saying that he was a “fixture” at the bank and that every employee who worked there had fond memories of him. They described the many ways in which Triplett had enriched their lives, including through his travel photos, trinkets, and postcards, as well as the nicknames and numbers he gave to new employees.

The bank also acknowledged the privilege it had in being a small part of Triplett’s story as Autism’s first child and asked for prayers for Triplett’s family and friends, as well as for the bank family.

A Final Farewell

Funeral services for Triplett will be held on Monday in Forest, according to his obituary. His legacy will continue to inspire and educate those working in the field of autism, and his story will remain an important part of the history of autism diagnosis.

