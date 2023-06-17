Dead – Death – Obituary News : First person with autism, Don Triplett, dies aged 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Donald Triplett: The First Person Diagnosed with Autism

Donald Triplett, the first person to be diagnosed with autism, passed away at age 89, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in the autism community. Known as “Case 1” in scientific journals, Triplett’s journey in life was documented in the book “In a Different Key,” which led to a documentary film and a BBC news magazine installment. He also contributed to numerous medical journals, making him one of the most recognizable figures in autism history.

Triplett’s life was not defined by his diagnosis, but rather by his love for numbers, music, and his job at the Bank of Forest in Scott County, where he worked for 65 years. Despite his quirky behavior and social awkwardness, Triplett’s colleagues at the bank saw him as a valuable member of their team. Bank CEO Allen Breland described Triplett as a “remarkable individual” who kept things interesting. He may have been in his own world, but his otherworldly facility with numbers was undeniable. He could multiply two three-digit numbers faster than one could get the answer on a calculator.

In 1938, Triplett was examined by Austrian child psychiatrist Leo Kanner at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, who was stumped at first by the child’s symptoms, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. Kanner checked Triplett out a number of times and he finally made the diagnosis of autism after Triplett’s parents sent the doctor a detailed 22-page letter detailing his aptitudes and behavior. The letter remains a key reference point for those who study the disorder.

Triplett’s journey was documented in the 2022 film “In a Different Key” by filmmakers Caren Zucker and John Donvan. The film offers an intimate look at Triplett’s life and how he became a symbol of hope for parents of children with autism. His nephew, Oliver Triplett, shared that his uncle offered a sense of hope to parents of children who are different. “They can see Don and a community who embraced him,” he said. “As a whole, Forest encouraged him and accepted him. It gives people who have children on different levels of the spectrum hope that their children can live happy and full lives.”

Triplett’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His life was a testament to the fact that individuals with autism can lead happy and fulfilling lives, and that they have valuable contributions to make to society. As we remember Donald Triplett, we honor his life and his impact on the autism community.

News Source : Dana Kennedy

Source Link :Don Triplett, first person diagnosed with autism, dead at 89/