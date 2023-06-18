Dead – Death – Obituary News : First Person with Autism Passes Away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Donald G. Triplett: The First Person Diagnosed with Autism

On Thursday, August 4, Donald G. Triplett, the first person to be diagnosed with autism, passed away at the age of 89. Known as “Case 1,” Triplett’s diagnosis arose from a detailed 22-page letter sent to a Johns Hopkins researcher in Baltimore containing telling observations by his parents about his aptitudes and behavior. The letter remains a primary reference document for those who study the disorder.

Triplett’s life was the subject of a book titled “In a Different Key,” a PBS documentary film, BBC news magazine installment, and countless medical journal articles. But to employees at the Bank of Forest, in a small city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Jackson, he was simply “Don.”

Triplett worked for 65 years at the bank where his father Beamon Triplett was a primary shareholder. “Don was a remarkable individual,” CEO Allen Breland said of Triplett, who was known as a fiercely independent savant. “And he kept things interesting.”

Despite his autism diagnosis, Triplett lived a full and adventurous life. He was a 1958 graduate of Millsaps College and enjoyed golf and travel. He was frequently flying to exotic locales, Breland said. “He was in his own world, but if you gave him two, three-digit numbers, he could multiply them faster than you could get the answer on a calculator.”

Triplett’s life offers hope to parents of children who are different. “They can see Don and a community who embraced him,” his nephew, Oliver Triplett, told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. “As a whole, Forest encouraged him and accepted him. It gives people who have children on different levels of the spectrum hope that their children can live happy and full lives.”

Triplett’s legacy will continue to inspire and educate people about autism for generations to come. Funeral services for Triplett will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Forest Presbyterian Church.

News Source : AP

Source Link :First Person Diagnosed With Autism Dies At Age 89/