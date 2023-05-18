Dead – Death – Obituary News : First State Transport Bus Conductor in Maharashtra Passes Away at 99.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Laxman Kevate: The Conductor of Maharashtra State Transport’s Inaugural Bus

Laxman Kevate, the conductor of the inaugural state transport (ST) bus on Pune-Ahmednagar route which commenced operations on June 1, 1948, has passed away at the age of 99. He breathed his last on Wednesday night at his residence in Maliwada area of Ahmednagar, located 275 km from Mumbai, officials of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) said.

A Legacy of Service

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a tweet said, “Although the life journey of Kevate, who started the journey of ST, has stopped, his work will be remembered forever in the history of ST.” Born on August 17, 1924, Kevate joined the ST service as a conductor on the historic day of June 1, 1948, when the ST launched its first bus service in Maharashtra after independence, they said. He worked with the state-run corporation for 36 years until his retirement on April 30, 1984, an official of the MSRTC said. Even after his retirement, Kevate actively participated in the state transport corporation’s activities until recently, he said.

A Lasting Inspiration

On the 75th anniversary of the corporation in 2022, Kevate showed a green flag to its first e-Shivai bus which ran from Ahmednagar to Pune. Despite old age, he had given an interview for a documentary about 75 years of the state transport’s services, the official said. CM Shinde lauded Kevate’s work. “Kevate did valuable work in the service of the ST Corporation. His extraordinary service is certainly an inspiration to all state transport employees. Although the life journey of Kevate, who started the journey of ST, has stopped, his work will be remembered forever in the history of ST,” he tweeted. MSRTC’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe also expressed grief over Kevate’s demise and said, “The voice that narrated the birth of ST has now merged with eternity. His benevolent wishes and blessings continue to inspire us.”

A Lasting Legacy

Laxman Kevate’s contribution to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will always be remembered as he was the conductor of the inaugural state transport bus. His services and dedication to the field of transportation will continue to serve as an inspiration to all who follow in his footsteps. Even in his old age, he remained active in the state transport corporation’s activities, proving that his passion for the field never dwindled. Maharashtra has lost a valuable asset, but his legacy will continue to live on in the history of the ST Corporation.

