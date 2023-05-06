Dead – Death – Obituary News : Florida Boy, 12, Fatally Shot in Store

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gunman Kills 12-Year-Old Boy and Wounds Man Before Killing Himself in Florida Convenience Store

A tragic incident occurred at a convenience store in Dania Beach, Florida, where a gunman fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded a man before turning the gun on himself. The incident was described as a random attack by sheriff’s officials, and the victims did not seem to have any connection to the gunman.

The Shooting Incident

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies reported that Darren Rosenthal, 29, shot a man sitting inside a car outside the Dania Beach 7-Eleven at around 11 p.m. on Thursday. He then went inside the store and killed the innocent boy before ending his own life. The names of the victims were not released, and the man’s condition was not revealed.

Maximo Limas, a store worker, said that Rosenthal did not give any warning before he started shooting. Limas recounted that the wounded man was “chilling in his car, minding his business” when he was shot in the neck. The boy, who was only buying ice cream, was also an innocent victim.

Random Act of Violence

According to Sheriff’s spokesman Carey Codd, detectives do not believe that there is any connection between the gunman and the victims. The incident appears to be a random act of violence, and there seems to be no connection between the two victims. Investigations are still ongoing, and authorities are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Gunman’s Criminal Record

Miami-Dade County court records show that Rosenthal had several misdemeanor drug- and alcohol-related arrests about eight years ago. However, authorities have not disclosed whether or not this has any connection to the shooting incident.

Final Thoughts

The tragic incident that took place at the Dania Beach 7-Eleven has left the community in mourning. The senseless act of violence that claimed the life of an innocent boy is a reminder of the importance of gun laws and regulation. As investigations continue, we hope that justice will be served for the victims and their families.

