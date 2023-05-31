Dead – Death – Obituary News : Florida Eels Hockey Mourns Tom Staniec’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Honoring the Legacy of Tom Staniec: A Beloved Coach, Mentor, and Friend

The Florida Eels community is mourning the loss of Tom Staniec, a cherished member of the organization who touched the lives of countless individuals through his coaching, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to the team. Tom’s passing has left a profound void in our hearts, but his legacy will endure in the memories he created and the lessons he imparted.

Tom was much more than a coach to the Florida Eels; he was a mentor and a friend who inspired his athletes to strive for greatness both on and off the ice. His infectious enthusiasm, relentless dedication, and genuine passion for the game were evident in every interaction he had with his teammates and coworkers. Tom’s coaching extended beyond the technical aspects of the sport; he instilled in his athletes invaluable life skills such as perseverance, teamwork, and integrity.

Tom’s resilience and strength in the face of cancer was a testament to his unwavering spirit. He never let his illness dampen his passion for coaching and inspiring young people. His positive attitude and upbeat outlook even in the face of adversity were a source of inspiration for all those who knew him.

The Florida Eels community is deeply saddened by Tom’s passing, but we will always cherish the memories of him. He leaves behind a devoted family that includes his wife Dina, his children Stephen, Payton, and Mikey, his daughter Maryflor, and his mother Marilyn, who supported him throughout his courageous battle.

As we mourn the loss of Tom, let us also celebrate his remarkable legacy. His impact on the lives of the athletes he coached, the community he served, and the Florida Eels organization will endure for years to come. Tom’s spirit will continue to inspire and lead us, even in his absence.

To Tom’s family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him, we extend our deepest condolences during this difficult time. May the cherished memories you shared with Tom bring you comfort, and may his spirit live on in the lives of those he touched. Rest in peace, Tom. You will be forever missed but never forgotten.

