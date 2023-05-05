Dead – Death – Obituary News : Florida store shooting claims life of 12-year-old

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gunman Kills 12-Year-Old Boy in Random Attack at a Florida Convenience Store

Introduction

A tragic incident occurred at a convenience store in Dania Beach, Florida, on Thursday night, where a gunman fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded a man before turning the gun on himself. According to Broward County Sheriff’s deputies, the attacker has been identified as Darren Rosenthal, 29, who shot a man sitting inside a car outside the 7-Eleven before entering the store and killing the innocent boy. Despite the ongoing investigation, detectives believe that this was a random act, and there is no connection between the victims and the gunman.

The Shooting Incident

At approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, Darren Rosenthal opened fire outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale. The attacker shot a man sitting inside a car outside the store, who was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, his current condition remains unknown. Rosenthal then entered the store, where he fatally shot a 12-year-old boy who was buying ice cream. The store worker, Maximo Limas, revealed that the boy was an innocent victim who did not engage with the attacker in any way.

Eyewitnesses reported that Rosenthal gave no warning before opening fire, indicating that this was a senseless act of violence. The attacker then turned the gun on himself and died on the spot. The incident has shocked the local community, and the authorities have appealed to anyone with information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

No Connection Between the Victims and the Attacker

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Broward County Sheriff’s spokesman, Carey Codd, revealed that detectives do not believe there is any connection between the gunman and the victims. The motive for the attack remains unknown. Codd emphasized that this was a random act of violence, and there is no evidence to suggest that the 12-year-old boy or the wounded man had any previous interactions with the attacker.

Criminal Background of the Attacker

Miami-Dade County court records show that Darren Rosenthal had several misdemeanor drug and alcohol-related arrests about eight years ago. It is unclear whether the attacker had any history of mental illness or violent behavior. However, the investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are working to establish a motive for the attack.

Conclusion

The tragic shooting incident at the 7-Eleven convenience store in Dania Beach has left the local community in shock and mourning. The senseless act of violence that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and wounded a man is a reminder of the need for stronger gun control measures in the United States. The authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time.

News Source : WTMJ

Source Link :Random shooting leaves 12-year-old Florida boy dead at store/