Dead – Death – Obituary News : Florida Store Shooting Kills 12-Year-Old Boy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gunman Kills 12-Year-Old Boy and Wounds Man in Florida Convenience Store

A gunman opened fire inside a convenience store in Dania Beach, Florida, killing a 12-year-old boy and wounding a man before turning the gun on himself in an apparent act of random violence. According to Broward County Sheriff’s deputies, the incident happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

The Shooting

The shooter, identified as 29-year-old Darren Rosenthal, first shot a man who was sitting in a car outside the 7-Eleven convenience store. He then entered the store and shot the 12-year-old boy before taking his own life. The names of the victims have not been released, and the condition of the wounded man is unknown.

According to Sheriff’s spokesman Carey Codd, there is no apparent connection between the gunman and the victims. “Detectives do not believe there is any connection between the gunman and the victims; this does appear to be a random act,” he said at a Friday news conference. “There does not appear to be a connection between the two victims.”

Witness Account

Maximo Limas, an employee at the convenience store, recounted the incident, saying that Rosenthal gave no warning before he started shooting. The wounded man, he said, was “chilling in his car, minding his business. Pow, shot him in the neck.” The boy, who was in the store to buy ice cream, was an innocent victim.

“The kid just wanted to buy ice cream. That’s all he was doing,” Limas said.

Suspect’s Criminal Record

Miami-Dade County court records show that Rosenthal had several misdemeanor drug- and alcohol-related arrests about eight years ago. It is unclear if this played a role in the shooting.

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward. The incident has shocked the community, and officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Conclusion

The tragic shooting in Dania Beach has left a 12-year-old boy dead and a man wounded. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and officials are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. The incident serves as a reminder of the senseless violence that can occur in our communities and the importance of remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Shooting Leaves 12-Year-Old Florida Boy Dead at Store/