Dead – Death – Obituary News : Florida Tattoo Artist Brandyn Gaskins’ Sudden Suicide

Brandyn Gaskins, One of the Best Tattoo Artists from Lakeland, Florida, Died by Suicide

Brandyn Gaskins, a highly skilled tattoo artist from Lakeland, Florida, died by suicide in a sudden and unexpected manner. Tattoo fans around the world are mourning his death.

Who was Brandyn Gaskins?

Brandyn Gaskins was a widely known tattoo artist from Lakeland Florida. He moved to Auburndale in 2019. He was the owner of the famous tattoo studio Stellar Ink and also worked with several other shops in the States on a contractual/ freelance basis.

Brandyn was also famous on TikTok and Instagram where he frequently showcased his work. He had around 500 followers on the platforms. His TikToks often revealed him working in his tattoo studio and his customers praising him for the tattoos.

Brandyn Gaskins Died by Suicide After Posting About it on Facebook

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 8:42 AM, tattoo artist Brandyn Gaskins, shared a distressing post on Facebook where he announced that he is leaving this world. He wrote a long caption stating that he is fed up with the people here and some words of courage for his son.

The next morning, the Florida police recovered Brandyn Gaskin’s dead body from his house. He allegedly took his own life overnight.

Why did Brandyn Gaskins Commit Suicide?

It’s believed that Florida-based tattoo artist Brandyn Gaskins committed suicide due to his mental health struggles. He was sharing posts on Facebook and Instagram just before his passing which hinted that the young man was having suicidal thoughts.

Before his death, Brandyn Gaskins wrote the following about his social life on Facebook:

“I seriously need friends. My social life so unhealthy ”

It was evident that Brandyn Gaskins was struggling mentally and spiritually. He was having suicidal thoughts. Unfortunately, no one could help him enough and he ended up taking his own life.

Brandyn Gaskins Obituary, Funeral, and Tributes

Tributes have emerged for Brandyn Gaskins on social media as his fans and friends are paying respect to the departed soul. No one is able to digest that Brandyn took his own life and that he was struggling so much mentally. Everyone is shocked by the unfortunate event.

He leaves behind his son, Gat Gaskins, who will be living with Brandyn’s family now.

An obituary for Brandyn Gaskins is awaited at this time. His family is preparing for the funeral services. He was an amazing person who always preached about love. His talent for making amazing tattoos was exceptional.

Brandyn will be deeply missed by tattoo fans around the globe. He was an inspiring to many budding artists. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, and other loved people. We hope he is in a better place now.

