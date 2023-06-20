Dead – Death – Obituary News : Flying Wild Alaska Pilot’s Daughter Posts Tribute After Fatal Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daughter of Flying Wild Alaska pilot Jim Tweto posts tribute days after he died in plane crash

The aviation world was rocked by the news of the tragic death of Jim Tweto, the former star of the reality TV show, Flying Wild Alaska. Tweto died in a plane crash on August 21, 2021, while flying his single-engine Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser in the rugged terrain of the Revelations Mountains near Anchorage, Alaska.

Tweto was a well-known and respected pilot who had spent his life flying in some of the most challenging conditions in Alaska. He was the founder of Era Alaska, which later became Ravn Alaska, and had more than 25,000 hours of flying experience. Tweto was also the star of the television show, Flying Wild Alaska, which aired on the Discovery Channel from 2011 to 2012.

Following the news of his death, Tweto’s daughter, Ariel Tweto, posted a touching tribute to her father on Instagram. Ariel, who also starred in Flying Wild Alaska alongside her father, shared a series of photos and videos of her father and wrote a heartfelt message to him.

“My dad was my BEST friend,” Ariel wrote. “He taught me everything I know about flying and life. Our relationship was so special and I’m so grateful for the time we had together.”

Ariel went on to describe her father as an “amazing pilot” who had a passion for flying and adventure. She also thanked everyone for their support and condolences during this difficult time.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” Ariel wrote. “It means the world to me and my family. My dad was loved by so many and will be missed more than words can express.”

Tweto’s death has been felt deeply within the aviation community, particularly in Alaska, where he was a well-known and respected figure. Tributes have poured in from fellow pilots and aviation enthusiasts who have praised Tweto’s contributions to the industry and his passion for flying.

Despite the tragedy of his death, Tweto’s legacy as a pilot and adventurer will live on. His daughter, Ariel, has promised to continue his love for flying and adventure, and to honor his memory through her own pursuits.

“My dad always said ‘live every day like it’s your last’ and that’s exactly what he did,” Ariel wrote. “He lived life to the fullest and inspired so many people along the way. Rest in peace, Dad. I love you more than words can express.”

The loss of Jim Tweto is a reminder of the risks that pilots face every day, particularly in Alaska, where flying can be incredibly challenging. However, it is also a reminder of the incredible passion and dedication that many pilots have for their craft, and the impact that they can have on the world.

Jim Tweto will be remembered as a true pioneer in the Alaskan aviation industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of pilots and adventurers.

The death of Jim Tweto in a plane crash has sent shockwaves through the aviation community, particularly in Alaska, where he was a well-known and respected figure. However, his legacy as a pilot and adventurer will live on, and his daughter, Ariel, has promised to continue his love for flying and adventure.

Jim Tweto will be remembered as a true pioneer in the Alaskan aviation industry, and his contributions to the industry will never be forgotten.

