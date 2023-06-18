Dead – Death – Obituary News : Flying Wild Alaska Star Jim Tweto Dies in Cessna 180 Plane Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jim Tweto, Beloved Star of ‘Flying Wild Alaska,’ Dies in Plane Crash at 68

The aviation world has lost a beloved figure with the tragic passing of Jim Tweto, star of the hit Discovery Channel show, ‘Flying Wild Alaska.’ Tweto, who emerged as a fan favorite on the documentary, died in a plane crash at the age of 68. He was accompanied by a hunting guide and close friend, Shane Reynolds, who also lost his life in the unexpected crash.

Tweto was born in 1954 and married Ferno Tweto, with whom he shared three children. He ran a family aviation business, which was prominently featured on ‘Flying Wild Alaska,’ and was known for his extensive experience with different types of planes.

The fatal crash occurred on Friday, June 16, 35 miles from Shaktoolik, Alaska. Tweto was flying a Cessna 180, a small plane that he was well-versed in, but the flight ended tragically when the plane crashed after takeoff. According to the official report, the plane “was witnessed taking off but not climbing and then crashing.”

Tweto’s daughter, Ariel, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news about her father’s passing. In an emotional post, she wrote, “My dad, a wonderful hunting guide and a friend of our family, passed away this afternoon in his 180. He died doing what he truly loved and is now with Uncle Ron up there soaring. Please send love to both of them and my mom, sisters, and his wife and family.”

Tweto’s death has left a deep impact on the aviation community, as well as his fans who followed his adventures on ‘Flying Wild Alaska.’ The show, which ran for three successful seasons, focused on the Tweto family’s aviation business and daily life in remote Alaska. Jim emerged as a beloved figure on the show, known for his humor, charm, and expertise in flying.

His sudden passing has left a void in the show’s fanbase, who took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the late star. Many praised Jim for his adventurous spirit and dedication to his family and business, while others shared their favorite moments from the show.

The aviation world has also mourned the loss of Jim Tweto, with many pilots and aviation enthusiasts paying tribute to his legacy. Tweto’s passion for flying and his extensive experience in the field made him a respected figure in the aviation community, and his loss has been felt deeply.

Jim Tweto’s death is a tragic reminder of the risks involved in flying, even for experienced pilots. His family and fans will remember him for his adventurous spirit, his humor, and his dedication to his family and his business. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jim Tweto airplane crash Flying Wild Alaska star death Cessna 180 plane accident Jim Tweto aviation accident Investigation into Jim Tweto’s death

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :How did Jim Tweto die? ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ star, 68, was spotted flying Cessna 180 plane minutes before death/