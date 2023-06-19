Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ Star Jim Tweto Killed in Plane Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jim Tweto, Pilot from “Flying Wild Alaska,” Dies in Small Plane Crash

The aviation world has lost a talented and beloved pilot. Jim Tweto, known for his role in Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska,” died in a small plane crash on June 16. He was 68.

His daughter Ariel Tweto, who also appeared on the show, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with fans and followers. She wrote, “My dad and a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family passed away this afternoon in his [Cessna] 180. He died doing what he truly loved and is now with uncle Ron up there soaring.”

Ariel expressed her deep sadness and grief, saying, “I didn’t think anything could hurt this bad. And I don’t know why I’m writing this but the news is out so I figured you hear it from me,” adding, “And I’d take any other type of pain if he could just land today.”

She also requested for love and support to be sent to her family during this difficult time.

On Father’s Day, Ariel paid tribute to her beloved dad with a carousel of photos and a heartfelt message. She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day dad. I know you’re with all of us right now. I can’t write you my usual long sappy message because our house is full of family and friends and you’d give me an eye roll if you saw me on my phone so I won’t. But I love you ”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jim Tweto took off on Friday morning but crashed shortly afterward in Shatoolik, Alaska. His body, along with friend Shane Reynolds, was recovered by Alaskan state troopers. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Shane Reynolds’ family to help them during this difficult time.

“Flying Wild Alaska” was a popular show that followed the Tweto family and their business Era Aviation between 2011 and 2012. Jim Tweto was known for his expertise in flying through the tough and rugged terrain of Alaska.

The aviation and entertainment community mourns the loss of Jim Tweto, a talented pilot and beloved member of the “Flying Wild Alaska” family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

News Source : Extra Staff

Source Link :‘Flying Wild Alaska’ Star Jim Tweto Dies in Plane Crash/