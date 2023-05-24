Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fond memories of iconic singer Richard Wilkins

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner, the undisputed queen of rock ‘n’ roll, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in Switzerland after a long battle with illness. The legendary singer, known for her powerful voice and electrifying stage presence, became one of the top recording artists of all time with hits like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary.”

Turner’s impact on the music scene is undeniable, and she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come. Nine Entertainment Editor Richard Wilkins praised Turner for her long-lasting impact on the music scene, particularly her legacy with the people of Australia.

Roger Davies, Turner’s longtime manager, found her while she was performing in cabaret shows in the US and introduced her to “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” He is credited with discovering her during what is undoubtedly described as the greatest comeback of all time, after she escaped a violent relationship with her ex Ike Turner and was doing what she could to make ends meet and feed her children.

“She was playing in lounges, casinos and cabaret shows, bits and pieces, anywhere she could get a break,” Davies said. “Roger saw her in a stage show in the US and found ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ and the rest is history.”

Interestingly, Wilkins said Turner actually wasn’t keen to even sing the hit, but Davies managed to persuade her. “She had reservations about singing that song, she wanted to be a rock singer, but of course it became a massive hit,” he said.

Turner had a special relationship with Australia, and after she performed “What You Get Is What You See” for the 1989 NRL season promo, she caught the attention of Australian audiences. But Davies had another great idea for his star client and friend that really cemented her legacy Down Under.

“He called the heads of rugby league in Australia and said ‘I reckon you boys want to get over here, I have another idea that might do the trick for the next season campaign’ and it was this little thing, called Simply The Best,” Wilkins said.

Turner’s iconic song “Simply The Best” became the theme song for the NRL and is still played at sporting events around the world. Her powerful voice and electrifying performances will be remembered for years to come, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations of music lovers. Rest in Peace, Tina Turner.

Richard Wilkins tribute to iconic singer Richard Wilkins reminisces about legendary musician Richard Wilkins pays homage to famous vocalist Richard Wilkins reflects on the legacy of renowned artist Richard Wilkins honors unforgettable performer.

News Source : 9now.nine.com.au

Source Link :Richard Wilkins remembers iconic singer/