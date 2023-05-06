Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Cause of Death Revealed”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The music industry lost one of its most talented drummers on March 25, 2022, when Taylor Hawkins passed away in Bogotá, Colombia. Hawkins was best known for his work with the Foo Fighters, but he also had a successful solo career and worked with many other musicians. His sudden death left fans and musicians worldwide in shock and mourning, and many were left questioning how he died.

According to reports, Hawkins died of cardiac arrest. Emergency units were called to his hotel room after he complained of chest pain, but medical staff failed to resuscitate him. The tragic incident occurred just hours before the Foo Fighters were set to perform at the Festival Estereo Picnic in the national city.

Initial reports suggested that Hawkins may have died from a drug overdose, as over ten drugs were found in his system at the time of his death. However, new evidence has emerged that casts doubt on that conclusion. While it was rumored that heroin was found in his system and a cocaine-like substance was found in his room, neither of those substances were found in his system. Additionally, his friends and family say that Hawkins had been clean from hard drugs for years. It is now believed that Hawkins died from an enlarged heart, as forensic experts discovered that, at his death, his heart weighed double the size of men his age.

There are many reasons why a person’s heart can get enlarged, including high blood pressure, heart valve issues, and sleep apnea. A doctor had informed Hawkins about his enlarged heart the year before he died, but gave him no indication that it could pose a serious risk. Some have speculated that it had something to do with the exhaustion he was feeling on tour.

Hawkins was alone when he died. By the time paramedics reached his hotel room after he complained of chest pains, he had already passed away. His death was a shock to the music industry, and many famous friends and fans paid tribute to him in the wake of his passing. Ozzy Osbourne, KISS bassist Gene Simmons, Travis Barker, and Beatles‘ drummer Ringo Starr were just a few who memorialized him.

Hawkins had a successful career in music, both with the Foo Fighters and on his own. He played on some of the Foo Fighters’ biggest hits, including “Monkey Wrench,” “Learn to Fly,” and “Times Like These,” and won 14 Grammys, including two posthumously. His net worth has been estimated between $40 to $57 million, owing to his collaborations with Foo Fighters, Morisette, and many other side projects.

Hawkins leaves behind his wife Alison and three children, Everleigh, Annabelle, and Oliver. The family of five lived in a 7000 square-foot Hidden Hills mansion, which Hawkins bought in 2012. According to reports, the house is currently valued at $2.7 million.

In the wake of Hawkins’ passing, two tribute concerts were held in his honor. The first took place on September 3, 2022, at London’s Wembley Stadium, and the second on September 27, 2022, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Many famous musicians and friends of Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters to celebrate his life and legacy.

Dave Grohl, who was surely in deep grief after the loss of his friend, didn’t say much in the days and week following Taylor Hawkins’ death. He movingly gave tribute to his friend throughout the tribute concerts to him, though, as the above video shows.

While the music industry will never be the same without Taylor Hawkins, his talent and legacy live on through his music and the memories of those who knew and loved him.

News Source : Music In Minnesota

Source Link :How Did Taylor Hawkins Die? The Details Behind The Death of Foo Fighters Drummer/