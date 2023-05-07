Dead – Death – Obituary News : Food Waste: Discarding Before Spoiling

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The state government has recently proposed a bill, Assembly Bill (AB) 660, to regulate labeling food products for human consumption. The bill, introduced by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, aims to significantly reduce food waste and increase consumer awareness about food expiration dates. Beginning January 1, 2025, the bill would prohibit the sale of food items that do not display a food product date label per the guidelines established by the Department of Food and Agriculture in consultation with the State Department of Public Health.

The current system of best-by, sell-by, and use-by dates can confuse consumers, leading them to discard perfectly good food. Some believe this confusion is intentional, and that retailers use these labels to make more money. According to \’We Hate to Waste\’, a family of four is likely spending $275-$400 discarding food that is okay to consume due to misinterpreting the label date. They also assert that “food-borne illness comes from contamination, not spoilage.”

The lack of clarity and consistency in labeling practices can confuse consumers, leading them to discard perfectly good food. The Food and Drug Administration estimates that this consumer uncertainty causes about 20 percent of food waste in the United States. The new labeling standards mandated by AB 660 will help consumers decide when to consume foods and when to discard them.

The phrase “BEST if used by” indicates that the food is at its peak quality and flavor but is still safe to consume after the date has passed. On the other hand, “USE by” indicates that the food may not be safe to consume after the stated date. This clear and consistent labeling will help consumers make informed decisions about their food purchases and reduce the amount of good food that is discarded unnecessarily.

Overall, AB-660 represents an important step towards reducing food waste and promoting more responsible consumption. By eliminating sell-by dates, consumers will be better equipped to make informed choices about the freshness of their food, which will ultimately benefit both themselves and the environment.

While it’s impossible to know for sure if retailers are intentionally confusing consumers, there is no doubt that the current system can be misleading. For example, many people assume that a sell-by date means the food is no longer safe to eat, when in fact, it simply indicates when the retailer should stop selling the product. Unfortunately, this leads to many perfectly good food being thrown away, wasting resources and money.

AB-660 is a positive step towards reducing food waste and increasing consumer awareness about expiration dates. By mandating clear and consistent phrasing on expiration date labels, the bill will help consumers make informed decisions about their purchases and reduce the amount of good food that is needlessly discarded. This move will benefit consumers and help us move towards a more sustainable future by reducing waste in the United States.

News Source : NewsBreak Original

Source Link :Throwing away food after the sell-by date passes? Discarding food before spoiling is reported to cause food waste | SDOC News/