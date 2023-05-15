Dead – Death – Obituary News : Football icon passes away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ferran Olivella: The Barcelona Legend

Football fans around the world were saddened to hear of the passing of Ferran Olivella, one of Barcelona’s greatest players, at the age of 86. Olivella’s footballing career spanned over 13 years with Barcelona, during which he captained Spain in the Euro final against Russia in 1964 and won two league titles and two European titles. After retiring from football, Olivella continued to serve the club as a director until his retirement between 1989 and 1993.

Early Life and Career

Olivella was born in Barcelona and joined the club’s youth team when he was just 17. He made his first footballing appearances at second-division side España Industrial before being taken on at Camp Nou. During his career with Barcelona, he played 509 games and won two league titles in 1959 and 1960.

International Success

Olivella played 18 times for Spain, including the victory against Russia at Madrid’s ground, Santiago Bernabeu, in the second edition of the then European Nations Cup. Although he was picked for the World Cup squad in 1966, Spain did not qualify for the tournament after being knocked out in the group stage.

Condolences from Footballing World

Barcelona posted its condolences on social media, expressing their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ferran Olivella, a former club player between 1956 and 1969. Real Madrid also expressed their condolences, as did the Real Federation Española de Futbol.

Ferran Olivella was a true legend of Barcelona football, and his passing is a great loss to the footballing world. He will be remembered for his contributions to the sport and his unwavering dedication to the club.

Final Thoughts

As we bid farewell to Ferran Olivella, we are reminded of the impact that one person can have on a sport and a community. His legacy will live on through the memories of his achievements and the inspiration he provided to generations of footballers to come. Rest in peace, Ferran Olivella.

