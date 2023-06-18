Dead – Death – Obituary News : Football legend Bob Brown passes away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Offensive Tackle Bob Brown Passes Away at 81

On Friday night in Oakland, California, Bob Brown, a legendary offensive tackle, passed away at the age of 81. The announcement was made by the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Brown had been admitted to a rehabilitation center following a stroke in April, where he was surrounded by friends and family when he passed away.

Bob Brown, nicknamed “the Boomer,” was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro who was known for his fierce competitiveness on the field. Jim Porter, the President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, paid tribute to his legacy with the following statement: “Bob Brown demonstrated different personalities on and off the field. On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced. He used every tactic and technique — and sometimes brute force — to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so. Yet off the field, he demonstrated a quiet, soft-spoken and caring nature that his son, Robert Jr., captured eloquently when he presented his dad for enshrinement in 2004. The Hall extends its thoughts and prayers to CeeCee and Robert Jr. for their loss.”

Brown began his career as a guard at the University of Nebraska, where he became an All-American. After his successful college career, he was drafted as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was also taken in the American Football League’s draft by the Denver Broncos that same year but decided to join the NFL’s Eagles, with whom he played for five seasons. He then spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before going to the Oakland Raiders for the final three years of his career.

Brown’s legendary playing career earned him a spot on the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade Team and he was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. His wife, Cecelia, and son, Robert Jr., survive him.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will fly the flag at half-staff in remembrance of Brown’s legacy. He will be remembered as a fierce competitor on the field and a kind and caring person off the field. His impact on the game of football will always be remembered.

News Source : Caroline McCarthy

Source Link :Bob Brown, Pro Football Hall of Famer, dead at 81/