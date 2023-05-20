Dead – Death – Obituary News : Football Legend Jim Brown Passes Away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jim Brown: The Unstoppable Force of Football, Film, and Civil Rights

Jim Brown was a man of many talents. As a football player, he was virtually unstoppable, leading the league in rushing for eight of his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns. As a Hollywood actor, he appeared in over 30 films, including “Any Given Sunday” and “The Dirty Dozen.” And as a civil rights advocate, he used his platform and voice to fight for equality, organizing “The Cleveland Summit” in 1967 to support boxer Muhammad Ali’s fight against serving in Vietnam and founding Amer-I-Can in 1988 to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts.

Brown’s arrival on the football scene in the late 1950s sparked the game’s burgeoning popularity on television. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, he was relentless, fighting for every yard, dragging multiple defenders along or finding holes where none seemed to exist. After Brown was tackled, he’d slowly rise and walk even more slowly back to the huddle — then dominate the defense when he got the ball again. He was also famous for using a stiff arm to shed defenders in the open field or push them away like they were rag dolls. Indeed, Brown was unlike any back before him, and some feel there has never been anyone better than Cleveland’s No. 32.

Off the field, Brown was a contentious, complicated figure. While he had a soft spot for those in need, he also was arrested a half-dozen times, mostly on charges of hitting women. In June 1999, Brown’s wife called 911, saying Brown had smashed her car with a shovel and threatened to kill her. During the trial, Monique Brown recanted. Jim Brown was acquitted of a charge of domestic threats but convicted of misdemeanor vandalism. A Los Angeles judge sentenced Brown to six months in jail when he refused to attend domestic violence counseling.

Despite his off-field transgressions, Brown remained an indomitable figure well after his playing days ended. He made a successful transition to Hollywood and appeared in more than 30 films, including “100 Rifles,” “Mars Attacks!” Spike Lee’s “He Got Game,” Oliver Stone’s “Any Given Sunday,” and “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,” which parodied the blaxploitation genre. In 2002, Brown was the subject of Lee’s HBO documentary “Jim Brown: All-American.”

In recent years, Brown’s relationship with the Browns was inconsistent. He served as an adviser to owner Randy Lerner and was hired to counsel the team’s younger players. However, in 2010, Brown parted ways with the team after having his role reduced by incoming team president Mike Holmgren. Brown felt slighted by the perceived demotion — when the club unveiled a “Ring of Honor” inside its downtown stadium, Brown didn’t attend the ceremony in protest. The Browns erected a statue of Brown outside their stadium in 2016.

Throughout his life, Brown remained a champion for Black Americans and used his platform and voice to fight for equality. “I hope every Black athlete takes the time to educate themselves about this incredible man and what he did to change all of our lives,” NBA star LeBron James said. “We all stand on your shoulders Jim Brown. If you grew up in Northeast Ohio and were Black, Jim Brown was a God.”

Jim Brown died peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night with his wife, Monique, by his side. “To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star,” Monique Brown wrote in an Instagram post. “To our family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offered his condolences on behalf of the league. “Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field — but also a cultural figure who helped promote change,” Goodell said. “During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport.”

Jim Brown was a force to be reckoned with in every arena. He will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NFL history, a Hollywood film hero, and a civil rights advocate who fought for equality.

