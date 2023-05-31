Dead – Death – Obituary News : Football star Lenny Snow dies at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Lenny Snow: A Football Legend

On Sunday, the world lost a true football legend. Lenny Snow, a mid-1960s football star at Mainland High and considered among this area’s best players of all time, passed away at the age of 76 in Trenton, GA. Snow’s contribution to the football world cannot be denied, and his legacy will always be remembered.

The Early Years

Lenny Snow’s talent in football was evident from a very young age. He was a standout player at Mainland High, and it wasn’t long before he caught the attention of legendary Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd.

The Georgia Tech Years

At Georgia Tech, Snow’s talent truly shone. He became a first-team All America with the Yellow Jackets, and in three seasons from 1965-67, Snow amassed 2,049 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns. He was named to the first-team All America team following his 1966 junior season, when he rushed for 761 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 128 yards. The Jackets went 9-2 that season and ended the season ranked eighth in the nation.

In 1965, Snow was MVP of the Gator Bowl, rushing for 131 yards in the Jackets’ 31-21 win over 10th-ranked Texas Tech. His talent on the field was undeniable, and he became a true football icon during his time at Georgia Tech.

The NFL Draft and Beyond

Snow’s talent did not go unnoticed, and he was drafted in the seventh round of the 1968 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, his football career was cut short due to injuries before his rookie season. However, his impact on the football world was already cemented, and he was enshrined in the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1976.

A Legacy to Remember

Lenny Snow’s legacy in football will never be forgotten. He inspired countless young players with his talent and dedication, and his contribution to the sport will always be remembered. Snow is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shelia; his three daughters: Stacy Petrea (Matthew), Shelly Nooner, and Betsy Woodward (Sean); a stepson Scott Hill (Tatiana); six grandchildren; his two brothers, Lloyd “Poocho” Snow and Brad Snow, and a host of extended family and friends.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral service. However, his life and legacy will be celebrated by all those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Lenny Snow. You will always be remembered as a true football legend.

News Source : Ken Willis

Source Link :Lenny Snow, 1960s football star at Mainland, Georgia Tech, dies at 76/