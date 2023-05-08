Dead – Death – Obituary News : Forest worker dies from heatstroke in Sarawak

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Heatstroke Claims Life of Maintenance Worker in Sibu

A 52-year-old maintenance worker died while at work possibly due to heatstroke in Jalan Paradom on Sunday (May 7). Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Zulkipli Suhaili said police received a report from the Civil Defence Force at 3.15pm about a worker of a utilities company who had fainted in a forest in Jalan Paradom.

Working in Extreme Heat

Prior to the incident, the victim was with several colleagues doing maintenance work on an electrical substation. One of his colleagues said the weather then was extremely hot. So the victim went to cool himself down in a stream nearby, however, he passed out soon after.

According to the victim’s colleague, Hishammudin Abdul Rani, both of them had at climbed up a 30m tower to remove bird droppings at about 12.15 pm. “It was extremely hot, and we descended from the tower to rest for about 15 minutes. He told me he was feeling very hot and wanted to wet his body in a stream nearby. I advised him not to but he insisted,” he said.

When the victim was done, he told Hishammudin that he felt dizzy and wanted to black out. “He asked me to massage his body and to dispel hot flushes in his body. However, several minutes later, he passed out,” recalled Rani.

Death from Heatstroke

Paramedics from the hospital pronounced him dead at the scene at 4.59 pm. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Sabeli. ACP Zulkipli said the case has been classified as sudden death.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency that can be fatal if not promptly and properly treated. It occurs when the body’s temperature-regulating system fails to function correctly, causing the body’s temperature to rise rapidly, leading to damage to the brain and other vital organs. Symptoms include confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness, and high body temperature.

Preventing Heatstroke

Employers must ensure their employees’ safety and prevent heat-related illnesses. This includes providing adequate rest breaks and access to cool, shaded areas, as well as providing water and electrolyte replacement drinks. Employees must also be trained to recognize the symptoms of heatstroke and how to prevent it. They should also be encouraged to report any symptoms to their supervisors immediately.

In conclusion, the loss of a life due to heatstroke is preventable. Employers and employees must work together to ensure that proper precautions are taken to prevent heat-related illnesses. The tragic death of Mohammad Sabeli serves as a reminder of the need for employers to prioritize the safety of their workers, especially in extreme weather conditions.

News Source : ANDY CHUA

Source Link :Maintenance worker dies from suspected heatstroke in Sarawak forest/