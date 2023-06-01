Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Aide of Jho Low Dies from Stroke, per Family Lawyer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Aide to Jho Low Dies of Massive Stroke

Kee Kok Thiam, a former aide to Low Taek Jho (Jho Low), has died at a hospital due to a massive stroke. Kee was said to have played a role in the 1MDB scandal and its former subsidiary company, SRC International Sdn Bhd. He was arrested earlier this month for allegedly receiving illegal funds from 1MDB and SRC through Wright Shaw Ltd. Kee’s death has raised questions about the ongoing investigations into the 1MDB scandal and the involvement of Jho Low.

Kee’s Death Raises Questions

MACC Arrests Individual Linked to 1MDB Scandal

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested an individual linked to the 1MDB scandal. The individual, who was believed to be a former close aide to Jho Low, was arrested earlier this month. The MACC did not reveal the individual’s identity at the time of the arrest. However, it has since been revealed that the individual was Kee Kok Thiam. Kee was said to have played a role in the 1MDB scandal and its former subsidiary company, SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Investigations Into Wright Shaw Ltd

The MACC, with the help of Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), has seized Wright Shaw Ltd’s bank accounts amounting to US$5.2 million. Investigations showed that the money was from 1MDB, through Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia. The MACC, along with Singapore’s CAD, also managed to bring back RM16 million from Totality Ltd, which was owned by Casey Tang Keng Chee, another 1MDB fugitive. Tang was the executive director of commercial development of 1MDB from 2012 to 2013, and was involved with 1MDB since its inception as Terengganu Investment Authority.

Charges Under MACC Act

Casey Tang Keng Chee has been charged under Section 23 of the MACC Act. He has been placed on Interpol’s Red Notice since leaving the country on June 29, 2019. Tang was involved in the conspiracy to confuse banks and hiding the fact from the 1MDB board of directors to move US$700 million to Good Star Ltd, which was controlled by Low Taek Jho or Jho Low. The ongoing investigations into the 1MDB scandal have resulted in several arrests and charges against individuals linked to the scandal.

Conclusion

The death of Kee Kok Thiam has raised questions about the ongoing investigations into the 1MDB scandal and the involvement of Jho Low. The MACC’s recent arrest of Kee has shed light on the extent of the corruption and illegal activities that took place in 1MDB and its subsidiaries. The investigations into the scandal have resulted in several arrests and charges against individuals linked to the scandal. The Malaysian government’s commitment to uncovering the truth about the 1MDB scandal is commendable, and it is hoped that justice will be served for those involved in the illegal activities.

News Source : edgeinvest

Source Link :Jho Low's Former Aide Kee Died of a Stroke, Says Family Lawyer