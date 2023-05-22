Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former All Black John Loveday passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former All Black John Loveday passes away at 74

John Loveday, a former All Black who was part of Manawatū’s golden Ranfurly Shield era, has passed away at the age of 74. Loveday played a significant role in Manawatū’s glory years, where they held the Ranfurly Shield from 1976 to 1978, and was one of only three men to play in all 15 Ranfurly Shield games. He played seven games for the All Blacks but did not earn any test caps on their 1978 Grand Slam tour of Britain.

Loveday was known as a vigorous rucker, a strong mauler, hard and determined when breaking from the pack, and an excellent ball winner in the lineout. He attended Hokowhitu School and Palmerston North Boys’ High School, where he was in the first XV from 1964-66. He played for High School Old Boys and debuted for Manawatū in 1969, playing two rep games before leaving for the United States to train at the Palmer College of Chiropractic at Davenport, Iowa.

After he gained his doctorate of chiropractic in 1973, he returned to Palmerston North and set up his own practice. He locked the HSOB scrum with another All Black, John Callesen, but he didn’t get back into the rep team until 1974. Callesen and Loveday played 35 games together for Manawatū until Callesen retired with a back injury in 1978.

During the shield era, Loveday was playing the best rugby of his career and after some powerful performances, including against Australia, he was selected for the All Blacks’ 1978 tour. In the first tour match in Britain, against Cambridge University, Loveday injured his back and missed the next five games. He returned to play a role more significant than the list of mid-week appearances suggests, including quality games against Welsh teams Monmouthshire and Bridgend.

Loveday’s contribution to rugby did not end with his playing career. He continued to be involved in the sport, serving as a selector for the Manawatū team. He was also a mentor to many young players, passing on his knowledge and experience to the next generation of rugby players.

Loveday’s passing has been mourned by the rugby community, with many paying tribute to the former All Black on social media. Rugby historian Clive Akers described Loveday as “a tough, uncompromising player who gave his all on the field and was respected by his teammates and opponents alike.”

Loveday’s legacy in Manawatū and the wider rugby community is significant, and he will be remembered as a great player and mentor. His contribution to the sport will not be forgotten, and his passing is a loss to the rugby community.

John Loveday rugby career All Blacks player John Loveday Manawatū rugby legend John Loveday John Loveday rugby highlights Remembering John Loveday

News Source : Stuff

Source Link :Manawatū rugby great and former All Black John Loveday dies/