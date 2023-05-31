Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former archbishop: Assisted suicide is Christian

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Archbishop of Canterbury George Carey Urges British MPs to Consider Assisted Dying Legislation

The debate over assisted dying has been a controversial topic for years, with many people arguing for and against it. However, in a surprising move, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey, has urged British MPs to consider introducing assisted dying legislation, calling the ability to end a terminally ill patient’s life “profoundly Christian.”

What is Assisted Dying?

Assisted dying is the practice of helping a terminally ill patient to end their life. This can be done through various means, such as providing them with medication to take themselves or administering the medication for them. It is important to note that assisted dying is different from euthanasia, which involves a medical professional administering a lethal injection to a patient.

The Debate Over Assisted Dying

The debate over assisted dying is a contentious one, with arguments on both sides. Those in favor of assisted dying argue that it is a compassionate and humane way to end the suffering of terminally ill patients who have no hope of recovery. They argue that it is a patient’s right to choose when and how they die, and that denying them this right is a violation of their human dignity.

On the other hand, those against assisted dying argue that it is morally wrong and goes against the Hippocratic Oath that medical professionals take to do no harm. They argue that it is impossible to ensure that assisted dying is only used in cases where the patient is truly suffering and has no hope of recovery, and that it would lead to a slippery slope where it becomes acceptable to end the lives of those who are not terminally ill.

George Carey’s View

Despite the controversy surrounding assisted dying, George Carey has come out in favor of it, arguing that it is a “profoundly Christian” thing to do. He argues that being able to end the suffering of terminally ill patients is an act of compassion and love, and that it is a Christian duty to alleviate the suffering of others.

Carey also argues that assisted dying is not the same as euthanasia, as it does not involve a medical professional administering a lethal injection. Instead, it allows the patient to take control of their own death, with the assistance of medical professionals if necessary.

The Response to Carey’s Comments

Carey’s comments have sparked a strong response, with both supporters and opponents of assisted dying weighing in. Those who support assisted dying have praised Carey for his compassion and understanding, while those who oppose it have criticized him for going against the teachings of the Church.

However, it is important to note that Carey’s comments do not represent the official position of the Church of England, which remains opposed to assisted dying. In fact, the current Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has spoken out against assisted dying in the past, arguing that it is not a compassionate or loving solution to end-of-life care.

The Future of Assisted Dying in the UK

Despite the controversy surrounding assisted dying, it is clear that the debate is not going away anytime soon. With an aging population and increasing pressure on end-of-life care, the issue of assisted dying is likely to become even more relevant in the years to come.

However, any changes to the law surrounding assisted dying will be hotly debated and scrutinized, with both supporters and opponents arguing their case. In the end, it will be up to lawmakers to decide whether or not to allow assisted dying in the UK, and it is likely to be a long and difficult process.

Conclusion

The debate over assisted dying is a complex and emotional one, with strong arguments on both sides. While George Carey’s comments have added a new perspective to the debate, it is important to remember that they do not represent the official position of the Church of England. Ultimately, any decision to allow assisted dying will need to be carefully considered and debated, taking into account the rights and needs of terminally ill patients, the concerns of medical professionals, and the moral and ethical implications of such a decision.

Euthanasia End-of-life care Right to die Palliative care Medical ethics

News Source : SyFeed RSS Reader

Source Link :Assisted suicide 'profoundly Christian,' former archbishop says in break with church/