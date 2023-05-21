Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Arkansas Congressman Marion Berry Passes Away at Age 80

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former U.S. Congressman Robert Marion Berry, known for his advocacy for farmers and seniors, has passed away at 80 years old. Berry served seven terms in Congress as a Democrat, representing Arkansas’ 1st District, and was known for his blunt rhetoric and folksy manner.

Berry, or “Marion,” was a licensed pharmacist and farmer before entering politics. He served as a special assistant for agricultural trade and food assistance in President Bill Clinton’s administration before being elected to Congress in 1996. Berry focused on issues most likely to impact his notably poor district, including agriculture and lowering prescription costs for seniors.

Berry was a member of the “Blue Dog Democrats,” a coalition of moderate and conservative lawmakers, and was unapologetic about his blunt rhetoric. He once called a Republican congressman on the House floor a “Howdy-Doody-looking nimrod” and referred to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as an “incompetent bunch of nincompoops.”

Despite his folksy manner, Berry was a formidable representative for his state, according to Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Berry was born in Stuttgart, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas’ College of Pharmacy in 1965. He served as an alderman in the small town of Gillett before entering Congress.

Berry’s survivors include his wife of more than 60 years, Carolyn, a daughter, a son, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held on June 24 at the Gillett Methodist Church in Gillett, Arkansas.

1. Arkansas politics

2. Democratic Party

3. Longest-serving congressman

4. Health care reform

5. Agricultural policy

News Source : ANDREW DeMILLO

Source Link :Former Arkansas U.S. Rep. Marion Berry, who served 7 terms, dies at 80 – KIRO 7 News Seattle/