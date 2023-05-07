Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former A’s Pitcher Vida Blue Dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Vida Blue: The Phenom Pitcher Who Helped Lead the Oakland A’s Dynasty

The baseball world is mourning the loss of Vida Blue, a talented left-handed pitcher who played an integral role in the Oakland A’s dynasty during the early 1970s. Blue passed away at the age of 73, leaving behind a legacy as one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history.

Blue was born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana, and grew up in a poverty-stricken household with his parents and seven siblings. Despite the odds against him, Blue was a gifted athlete and excelled in both football and baseball in high school.

After turning down several college football scholarship offers, Blue signed with the Oakland A’s in 1967. He spent a season in the minors before making his major league debut in 1970, where he immediately made an impact. In his first season, Blue threw a no-hitter against the defending World Series champions, the Minnesota Twins.

The following year, Blue had a breakout season, going 24-8 with an AL-leading 1.82 ERA and eight shutouts. He struck out 301 batters, earning both the Cy Young and MVP awards. Blue’s impressive performance made him a household name, and he ended up on the covers of both Sports Illustrated and Time magazine.

Blue’s on-field success continued during the A’s dynasty years, where he helped lead the team to three consecutive World Series titles from 1972 to 1974. He was a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an MVP. Blue’s fearsome fastball made him one of the most intimidating pitchers in the league, and he was a key member of the A’s dominant rotation.

However, Blue’s relationship with A’s owner Charlie Finley was contentious, and a contract dispute following his breakout season led to Blue holding out and missing much of the 1972 season. He pitched mainly in relief during the team’s World Series victory against the Cincinnati Reds, but his relationship with Finley never fully recovered.

Despite the tension, Blue remained a dominant force on the mound, going 20-9 in 1973, 17-15 in 1974, and 22-11 in 1975. However, after his worst season with the A’s in 1977, Blue was traded to the San Francisco Giants, where he had some success over the course of four seasons.

Blue’s career took a turn in the early 1980s when he became embroiled in a drug scandal that rocked Major League Baseball. He was convicted of cocaine possession in 1983, along with three other players, and his reputation took a hit.

Despite his accomplishments on the field, Blue has never been elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, likely due to his involvement in the drug scandal. However, his legacy as one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history cannot be denied.

Blue continued to live in San Francisco and worked as a baseball commentator for NBC Bay Area Sports. He was a beloved figure in the Bay Area sports community and will be deeply missed by fans and fellow players alike.

In a statement, the Oakland A’s paid tribute to Blue, saying, “There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue. He will always be a franchise legend and friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time.”

Rest in peace, Vida Blue. Your contributions to the game of baseball will never be forgotten.

News Source : Dave Pehling

Source Link :Legendary A’s pitcher Vida Blue dies at age 73/