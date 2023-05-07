Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former A’s star Vida Blue passes away at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Vida Blue: A Baseball Legend

The baseball world mourns the loss of Vida Blue, a former pitcher who helped the Oakland Athletics win three consecutive World Series championships in the 1970s. The team announced on Sunday that Blue, who was 73 years old, had passed away. He had made his debut for the Athletics at the age of 19 in 1969 and played for the team for nine years before joining the San Francisco Giants and later the Kansas City Royals. Blue had two stints with the Giants in his career.

Blue was a decorated player, having won numerous accolades throughout his career. He was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A’s Hall of Famer. In 1971, Blue dazzled and won the American League MVP and Cy Young Award. He had 301 strikeouts and led the league with a 1.82 ERA. He also led the majors with eight shutouts.

Starting in 1972, Oakland would begin its World Series three-peat. The Athletics defeated the Cincinnati Reds that year, the New York Mets in 1973, and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1974. Blue had 22 strikeouts in eight World Series game appearances but never picked up a winning decision.

Blue’s impact on the Bay Area and the baseball community transcends his 17 years on the diamond. Larry Baer, the Giants’ president & CEO, said in a statement, “Vida Blue has been a Bay Area baseball icon for over 50 years. His impact on the Bay Area transcends his 17 years on the diamond with the influence he’s had on our community. For many years, he was such an integral part of our Junior Giants program. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this time.”

Blue was not only a baseball player but also a mentor and a hero to many. Former Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart wrote on Twitter, “Vida Blue rest in peace, my mentor, hero, and friend. I remember watching a 19-year-old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life. There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others. My heart goes out to the Blue family.”

Blue’s passing is a great loss to the baseball community, and his legacy will be forever remembered. The Athletics released a statement, saying, “Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time.” Blue’s achievements on the diamond and his impact on the community will always be cherished. Rest in peace, Vida Blue.

