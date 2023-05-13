Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Attorney Colin Hunter Passes Away – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Colin Hunter Obituary, Death

A well-known former attorney, Colin Hunter, was reportedly shot to death at a home in the North Valley on Monday, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. Hunter, who was 45 years old, passed away on Tuesday as a result of his injuries, according to Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

The Shooting

Police were called to the 4600 block of Fifth Northwest, which is close to Griegos, in reference to a shooting just after 5 in the morning. Gallegos stated that Hunter was shot by an “unknown offender” and that an investigation into the case is currently underway.

Hunter’s Career as an Attorney

As an attorney, Hunter has been involved in a number of high-profile cases, including representing Cowboys for Trump, filing civil rights complaints, and suing the City of Albuquerque over a contentious DWI vehicle seizure program.

A little over ten years ago, Hunter also held the position of vice chairman of the Republican Party in Bernalillo County. In 2016, Hunter entered a guilty plea for driving while intoxicated after police discovered him operating a vehicle strewn with empty cans of Tecate beer. Up until the year 2021, Hunter continued to represent clients in a wide range of criminal and civil cases.

Hunter’s Suspension from Practicing Law

According to the website of the State Bar, at some point in time between then and now, his license to practice law was suspended; however, the reasons why are not apparent.

Investigation Update

An update provided by Gallegos on Thursday stated that the deaths of David Ramirez and Patrick Gallegos on February 8 are now being investigated as justified homicides and that the cases have “been sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review.”

Conclusion

The shooting of Colin Hunter has shocked the legal community and his clients. As the investigation unfolds, his loved ones and colleagues are mourning his untimely death and remembering his contributions to the legal profession.

Colin Hunter funeral Colin Hunter cause of death Colin Hunter family Colin Hunter legacy Colin Hunter career

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Colin Hunter Obituary, Death, Former Attorney Has Died – obituary updates/