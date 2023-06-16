Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Mark Eckert: A Dedicated Public Servant and Former Mayor of Belleville

The Belleville community is mourning the loss of Mark Eckert, a dedicated public servant and former four-term mayor of the city. Eckert passed away at the age of 67 after battling cancer, leaving behind a legacy of service, leadership, and commitment to the betterment of his community.

A Life of Public Service

Mark Eckert began his career in public service as a city alderman, serving the residents of Belleville for seven years. His passion for community development led him to become the executive director of the Franklin Neighborhood Community Association, where he worked tirelessly to foster a sense of belonging and create positive change.

In December 2004, Mark Eckert was appointed by the City Council to fill the mayoral vacancy left by Mayor Mark Kern’s election as St. Clair County board chairman. Shortly after, he was elected to his first four-year term as mayor, a position he held for an exceptional 16 years.

Throughout his tenure as mayor, Mark Eckert prioritized the revitalization of Belleville’s downtown area, aiming to create a vibrant and prosperous city center for residents and visitors alike. He dedicated himself to the betterment of the community, always making himself available and responsive to the needs of the people he served.

Mark Eckert’s profound impact on the city of Belleville extended beyond his mayoral role. He was deeply involved in various community initiatives and organizations, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of many. His dedication, integrity, and genuine care for his fellow residents made him a beloved figure in Belleville.

A Legacy Remembered

The passing of Mark Eckert leaves a void in Belleville’s political landscape and community. His contributions and dedication to public service, coupled with his commitment to the city’s improvement, will be remembered as part of his enduring legacy.

To honor Mark Eckert’s life and pay respects, visitation will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ on June 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on June 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will also take place at St. Paul United Church of Christ on June 21 at noon, providing an opportunity for family, friends, and community members to come together to celebrate his life and mourn his loss.

The passing of Mark Eckert leaves a profound impact on the Belleville community, as he will be remembered for his dedicated service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of the city he loved. His contributions will be cherished, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

