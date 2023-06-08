Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Boom Shaka Dancer Mmabatho Mokoena Dies, Father Reminisces

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The South African entertainment industry and loved ones of Mmabatho Mokoena are devastated by her passing. Mmabatho was a former member of the popular dance trio LMT, which later became Boom Shaka. Despite battling illness, her father, Yankee Mokoena, had hoped for a miracle, believing that God would spare his daughter’s life.

Mmabatho was a talented dancer who formed the LMT trio with her childhood friends, Lebo Mathosa and Thembi Seete. Her father fondly remembers her journey and her pursuit of her own path, which eventually led her to move to the UK. However, her life took a downturn upon her return to South Africa, possibly due to the trauma of her mother’s death and the absence of her long-distance boyfriend.

Yankee speculates that Mmabatho’s mother’s death deeply traumatised her, leaving her emotionally scarred. The absence of her boyfriend, who had planned to marry her but was hindered by the distance, further affected her well-being. Yankee believes that Mmabatho never properly grieved for her mother and subsequently experienced a decline in her overall well-being.

Mourners gathered in Meadowlands, Mmabatho’s childhood home in Pilane Street, to share their condolences and memories of a vibrant and people-oriented individual. The circumstances surrounding Mmabatho’s final moments added further anguish to Yankee’s already heavy heart. Due to a fall and subsequent head injury, she was transferred to another hospital for a brain scan. Yankee, hopeful for her recovery, was devastated to learn of her passing. Regrettably, he never had the opportunity to arrange for a social worker to speak with his beloved daughter before her untimely demise.

Mmabatho’s passing has left a huge void in the South African entertainment industry and the hearts of those who loved her. Her legacy as a talented dancer and member of one of South Africa’s most iconic pop groups will live on. Her story reminds us that grief and trauma can have a profound impact on our well-being, and that it’s important to seek help and support during difficult times.

In memory of Mmabatho Mokoena, may her soul rest in peace.

News Source : Briefly

Source Link :Former Boom Shaka Dancer Mmabatho Mokoena Has Passed Away, Father Reminisces on Talented Daughter/