Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Bourne DPW Director George Sala Passes Away

United States of America

The United States of America, commonly referred to as the United States or America, is a federal republic composed of 50 states, a federal district, five major self-governing territories, and various possessions. The United States is the world’s third-largest country by total area and the third-most populous.

US Virgin Islands

The US Virgin Islands are a group of islands located in the Caribbean Sea. The islands are a territory of the United States and consist of the main islands of Saint Croix, Saint John, and Saint Thomas, as well as numerous smaller islands and cays.

United States Minor Outlying Islands

The United States Minor Outlying Islands are a group of nine islands, atolls, and reefs in the Pacific and Caribbean. The islands are uninhabited, except for military personnel and scientists, and are under the jurisdiction of the United States.

Canada

Canada is a country located in the northern part of North America. It is the world’s second-largest country by total area and the fourth-most populous. Canada is a federal parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy, with Queen Elizabeth II as its monarch and a prime minister as its head of government.

Mexico, United Mexican States

Mexico, officially known as the United Mexican States, is a federal republic located in the southern part of North America. It is the world’s 11th most populous country and the most populous Spanish-speaking country. Mexico is known for its rich history, cultural heritage, and diverse natural landscapes.

Bahamas, Commonwealth of the

The Bahamas, officially known as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, is a country located in the Caribbean. It is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and is known for its beautiful beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant culture.

Cuba, Republic of

Cuba, officially known as the Republic of Cuba, is an island country located in the Caribbean. It is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and beautiful beaches. Cuba is a one-party socialist state, with the Communist Party of Cuba as its ruling party.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is a country located on the island of Hispaniola, in the Caribbean. It is known for its beautiful beaches, mountainous landscapes, and vibrant culture. The Dominican Republic is a representative democracy, with a president as its head of state and government.

Haiti, Republic of

Haiti, officially known as the Republic of Haiti, is a country located on the island of Hispaniola, in the Caribbean. It is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and beautiful landscapes. Haiti is a unitary semi-presidential republic, with a president as its head of state and government.

Jamaica

Jamaica is an island country located in the Caribbean Sea. It is known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and reggae music. Jamaica is a parliamentary democracy, with a monarch as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan is a landlocked country located in South Asia and Central Asia. It is known for its rugged terrain, rich history, and diverse ethnic and linguistic groups. Afghanistan is an Islamic republic, with a president as its head of state and a chief executive as its head of government.

Albania, People’s Socialist Republic of

Albania, officially known as the People’s Socialist Republic of Albania, was a socialist state located in Southeast Europe. It was known for its isolationist policies, strict government control, and human rights abuses. Albania is now a parliamentary democracy and a member of the United Nations.

Algeria, People’s Democratic Republic of

Algeria, officially known as the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, is a country located in North Africa. It is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and vibrant culture. Algeria is a presidential republic, with a president as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

American Samoa

American Samoa is an unincorporated territory of the United States located in the South Pacific. It is known for its natural beauty, traditional culture, and strong ties to the United States. American Samoa is governed by a territorial government and is represented in the U.S. Congress by a non-voting delegate.

Andorra, Principality of

Andorra, officially known as the Principality of Andorra, is a small landlocked country located in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain. It is known for its ski resorts, beautiful landscapes, and duty-free shopping. Andorra is a parliamentary representative democracy, with two co-princes as its heads of state.

Angola, Republic of

Angola, officially known as the Republic of Angola, is a country located in Southern Africa. It is known for its diverse wildlife, rich culture, and beautiful landscapes. Angola is a presidential republic, with a president as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

Anguilla

Anguilla is a British overseas territory located in the Caribbean Sea. It is known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant culture. Anguilla is governed by a parliamentary representative democratic dependency, with a governor as its representative of the British monarch.

Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)

Antarctica is a continent located in the southern hemisphere, south of 60 degrees south latitude. It is the coldest, driest, and windiest continent on Earth and is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including penguins, seals, and whales. Antarctica is governed by the Antarctic Treaty System, which sets aside the continent as a scientific preserve and bans military activity.

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda is a country located in the Caribbean Sea. It is known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant culture. Antigua and Barbuda is a parliamentary democracy, with a monarch as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

Argentina, Argentine Republic

Argentina, officially known as the Argentine Republic, is a country located in South America. It is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse landscapes, including the Andes mountains, the Pampas grasslands, and the Iguazu Falls. Argentina is a federal presidential representative democratic republic, with a president as its head of state and government.

Armenia

Armenia is a country located in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia. It is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and beautiful landscapes, including the snow-capped peaks of Mount Ararat. Armenia is a parliamentary representative democratic republic, with a president as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

Aruba

Aruba is a small island country located in the southern Caribbean Sea. It is known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant culture. Aruba is a parliamentary representative democratic dependency, with a governor as its representative of the Dutch monarch.

Australia, Commonwealth of

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a country located in the southern hemisphere. It is the world’s sixth-largest country by total area and the world’s 14th most populous country. Australia is a federal parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy, with Queen Elizabeth II as its monarch and a prime minister as its head of government.

Austria, Republic of

Austria, officially known as the Republic of Austria, is a country located in central Europe. It is known for its stunning Alpine scenery, rich history, and vibrant culture. Austria is a federal parliamentary representative democratic republic, with a president as its head of state and a chancellor as its head of government.

Azerbaijan, Republic of

Azerbaijan, officially known as the Republic of Azerbaijan, is a country located in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia. It is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and vibrant culture. Azerbaijan is a presidential republic, with a president as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

Bahrain, Kingdom of

Bahrain, officially known as the Kingdom of Bahrain, is a small island country located in the Persian Gulf. It is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and modern architecture. Bahrain is a constitutional monarchy, with a king as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

Bangladesh, People’s Republic of

Bangladesh, officially known as the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, is a country located in South Asia. It is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and beautiful landscapes, including the Sundarbans mangrove forest and the Cox’s Bazar beach. Bangladesh is a parliamentary representative democratic republic, with a president as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

Barbados

Barbados is a small island country located in the Caribbean Sea. It is known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant culture. Barbados is a parliamentary representative democratic dependency, with a governor-general as its representative of the British monarch.

Belarus

Belarus, officially known as the Republic of Belarus, is a landlocked country located in Eastern Europe. It is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse landscapes, including the Białowieża Forest and the Mir Castle Complex. Belarus is a presidential republic, with a president as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

Belgium, Kingdom of

Belgium, officially known as the Kingdom of Belgium, is a country located in Western Europe. It is known for its stunning architecture, rich history, and vibrant culture. Belgium is a federal parliamentary representative democratic constitutional monarchy, with a king as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

Belize

Belize is a small country located in Central America. It is known for its tropical climate, beautiful beaches, and rich biodiversity, including the Belize Barrier Reef, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Belize is a parliamentary representative democratic monarchy, with a monarch as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

Benin, People’s Republic of

Benin, officially known as the Republic of Benin, is a country located in West Africa. It is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse landscapes, including the Pendjari National Park and the Ouidah Museum of History. Benin is a presidential republic, with a president as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

Bermuda

Bermuda is a British overseas territory located in the North Atlantic Ocean. It is known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant culture. Bermuda is governed by a parliamentary representative democratic dependency, with a governor as its representative of the British monarch.

Bhutan, Kingdom of

Bhutan, officially known as the Kingdom of Bhutan, is a small landlocked country located in South Asia. It is known for its stunning mountain scenery, rich Buddhist culture, and commitment to environmental sustainability. Bhutan is a constitutional monarchy, with a king as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

Bolivia, Republic of

Bolivia, officially known as the Plurinational State of Bolivia, is a landlocked country located in South America. It is known for its diverse landscapes, rich indigenous culture, and historical significance as the location of the ancient Inca Empire. Bolivia is a presidential republic, with a president as its head of state and a prime minister as its head of government.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country located in Southeast Europe. It is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and vibrant culture, including the Sarajevo Film Festival and the Mostar Bridge. Bosnia and Herzegovina is a parliamentary representative democratic federal republic, with a president as its head of state and a chairman of the Council of Ministers as its head of government.

Botswana, Republic of

Botswana, officially known as the Republic of Botswana, is a landlocked country located in Southern Africa. It is known for its rich wildlife, diverse landscapes,

