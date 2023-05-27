Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Canadian PM Stephen Harper Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Stephen Harper Obituary, Death – A Hoax

The tragic news of Canadian leader Stephen Harper’s passing quickly circulated earlier this week, causing followers all across the world to express their concerns. However, it has been established that the claim from May 2023 was an elaborate hoax and that it was merely the most recent in a series of bogus celebrity death reports.

We give thanks that the former Prime Minister of Canada is still with us and doing well. On Thursday, reports that the leader may have passed away gained steam after a Facebook page titled “R.I.P. Stephen Harper” received nearly one million “likes.”

A Plausible Explanation

Those who read the ‘About’ page were provided with a plausible explanation of the passing of the Canadian politician: On the morning of Thursday, May 25, 2023, at approximately 11 a.m. Eastern Time, our esteemed politician Stephen Harper passed away. On the 30th of April, 1959 finds Stephen Harper was born in Toronto.

His absence will be felt, but he will not be forgotten. Please leave a message of condolence and sympathy on this page, and also like it if you find it helpful. On the Facebook page, hundreds of the politician’s devoted followers promptly began posting notes of sorrow, expressing their shock and dismay at the news that the talented 64-year-old politician had passed away.

The Twitterverse Goes into a Frenzy

And the Twitterverse, as is customary, went into a frenzy about the death hoax. Some loyal fans were quick to believe the message, while others were quick to be wary of the story, possibly having learned their lesson from the significant increase in the number of bogus death reports circulating concerning celebrities over the course of the previous few months.

Some people pointed out that the news had not been broadcast on any major Canadian network, which indicated that it was a phony story. The passing of a politician of Stephen Harper’s status would be huge news across networks. Some people pointed out that the news had not been carried on any major Canadian network.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is important to be diligent and verify the news before spreading it, especially in cases of celebrity deaths. Stephen Harper is still alive and well, and we hope he continues to be so for many years to come. Let this serve as a reminder to all of us to be responsible consumers of news and not to believe everything we see on social media.

