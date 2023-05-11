Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former CBS Worker Tim Kennedy Dies – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tim Kennedy: A Tribute to a Former Callan CBS Teacher and Colleague

The news of Tim Kennedy’s passing has left the Callan CBS community in deep mourning. As a former employee and colleague, Tim was a beloved member of our institution who had made significant contributions to our school. His career at Callan CBS spanned several decades, and his legacy as a teacher and mentor continues to live on.

A Teacher and a Mentor

Tim began his career as a teacher at Callan CBS in the mid-1970s and continued in that capacity until his retirement at the end of the 2004–2005 academic year. During his tenure as a teacher, he left an indelible mark on his students, who remember him as a dedicated and passionate educator. He taught English, French, and Resource, and also imparted knowledge of the Irish language to his students.

His teaching style was characterized by his deep commitment to his students’ learning and development. He was patient, kind, and empathetic, always willing to lend a listening ear and offer guidance and support. Many of his former students have spoken about the impact he had on their lives, both academically and personally. Tim was not just a teacher but a mentor, a role model, and a friend to many.

A Champion of Hurling

Aside from his teaching duties, Tim was also a passionate sportsman and a champion of hurling. His contributions to the senior hurling team at Callan CBS were instrumental in the team’s success in the All Ireland finals of 1982 and 1983. His dedication to the sport and his leadership skills were evident in the team’s performance, and his influence on his players was immeasurable.

Tim’s commitment to hurling was not limited to his coaching duties. He was an ardent supporter of the sport and was always willing to lend a hand in promoting it. His love for hurling was infectious, and he inspired many of his students to take up the sport and pursue it with the same passion and enthusiasm that he had.

A Fond Farewell

As we bid farewell to Tim, we want his family to know that our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Joan and his children John and Niamh. We want them to know that Tim’s memory will always be cherished at Callan CBS, and that his legacy as a teacher, mentor, and sportsman will continue to inspire generations to come.

Tim’s passing has left a deep void in our community, but his legacy lives on in the many lives he touched during his time at Callan CBS. We are grateful for the time we had with him, and we will always remember him with fondness and admiration.

