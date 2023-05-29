Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former CBS12 Owner Alexander Dreyfoos Passes Away at 91

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Philanthropist and CBS12 News Founder Alexander Dreyfoos Passes Away at 91

West Palm Beach has lost a visionary philanthropist and founder of CBS12 News (WPEC) as Alexander Wallace Dreyfoos passed away at 91. The news was confirmed by former Kravis Center CEO Judith Mitchell, who said that Dreyfoos died peacefully in his sleep at Lourdes Noreen McKeen Residence in West Palm.

A Legacy of Philanthropy

Born in New York on March 22, 1932, Dreyfoos was known for his generosity and dedication to transforming West Palm Beach into a cultural hub. He was credited with donating the first $1 million towards the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and was honored with a performance hall named after him.

Dreyfoos was also the founder of Photo Electronic Corporation, which manufactured laser technology equipment for photo processing, earning him an Oscar. WPEC is named after the company, which Dreyfoos founded.

In addition to the Kravis Center, Dreyfoos also had a high school named in his honor, and most recently, West Palm Beach renamed a corridor through its Arts and Entertainment District to Alexander W. Dreyfoos Way.

Remembering a Visionary

Diane Quinn, the current CEO of the Kravis Center, expressed her deepest sympathies to Renate and the Dreyfoos family, calling Dreyfoos a visionary who understood deeply the impact that the arts would have on the development and attraction of people and business to Palm Beach County. She also honored Dreyfoos as a great man and founder and guide for the Kravis Center.

Honoring Dreyfoos’ Legacy

To honor Dreyfoos’ legacy, Quinn suggested making a donation to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts or to the Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

As a news partner of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, WPEC-News Channel 12 has been an integral part of the community, and Dreyfoos’ contributions to the station and the city will be deeply missed.

Many in the community will remember Dreyfoos as a generous philanthropist who believed in the transformative power of the arts and who dedicated his life to making West Palm Beach a cultural hub. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to give back to their communities and strive to make a positive impact.

