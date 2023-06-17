Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Chairman Sri Adiningsih Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Professor Sri Adiningsih, former Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council and Professor of Economics at the University of Gajah Mada (UGM), passed away on Saturday, June 17th at the age of 62. She died in the SICU of RSUP Dr. Sarjito. Sri was a well-respected economist who had served in various prestigious positions throughout her career.

Sri Adiningsih was born in Surakarta on December 11, 1960. She was a high school classmate of President Joko Widodo, who affectionately referred to her as “Mba Nin”. Sri studied at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the United States and later became a post-doctoral lecturer at UGM. She also served as the Head of UGM’s Center for Economic Studies in the Asia-Pacific Region.

Throughout her career, Sri was trusted as Advisor/Chief Economist at Exim Securities in 1997 and was a member of the panel of experts for the preparation of GBHN materials on the Wanhankamnas field the following year. She later became a member of the Ombudsman of the Indonesian Bank Restructuring Agency (IBRA) and the Expert Group of the Special Committee of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) in 2001. In 2015, Jokowi appointed her a member of Wantimpres, where she served until 2019.

Sri’s death was confirmed by the official Twitter account belonging to UGM’s Faculty of Economics and Business. The account extended condolences to Sri’s family and friends. “The extended family of the UGM Faculty of Economics and Business extends its condolences on the passing away of Prof. Dr. Sri Adiningsih, M.Sc., at the age of 63. He died on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 18:37 WIB in SICU RSUP Dr. Sardjito,” the account wrote.

Sri was widely respected in Indonesia for her contributions to the field of economics. She was known for her extensive research on economic development, particularly in Indonesia. As a member of Wantimpres, she provided valuable advice to President Jokowi on economic policy.

Sri’s passing is a great loss to the academic and economic communities in Indonesia. Her contributions to the field of economics will be remembered for years to come. The entire UGM community and the wider Indonesian academic community mourns her loss and extends their deepest condolences to her family and friends.

