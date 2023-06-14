Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Chelsea Manager John Hollins Dies at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Hollins: A Chelsea Legend

On Wednesday, Chelsea Football Club announced the passing of John Hollins MBE, a former player and manager of the club. He was 76 years old and had been battling illness for some time. The news of his death has left the football world in shock, and tributes have been pouring in from fans, players, and managers.

Hollins was a true Chelsea legend, having spent most of his career at Stamford Bridge. He made his debut for the club in 1963 and went on to make 592 appearances in two spells, scoring 64 goals. During his time with Chelsea, he won a number of major trophies, including the European Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, and the Winners’ Cup.

Hollins was a versatile player who could play in midfield or defence. He was known for his tenacity, work rate, and leadership skills. He was a key member of the Chelsea team of the 60s and 70s, which is regarded as one of the greatest in the club’s history. He was also a one-time England international, having represented his country in 1967.

After retiring as a player, Hollins took up coaching and management. He had stints at Rochdale, Swansea, and Stockport before returning to Chelsea as manager in 1985. He led the club to promotion from the Second Division in his first season in charge and also took them to the Full Members’ Cup final. However, he was sacked in 1988 after a poor run of results.

Despite his successes as a player and manager, Hollins remained humble and always put the team first. He was a popular figure among fans and players alike, and his contribution to Chelsea’s history will never be forgotten. He was fifth on the all-time Chelsea appearances list, behind only Ron Harris, Peter Bonetti, John Terry, and Frank Lampard.

In a statement on the club’s website, Chelsea board member Daniel Finkelstein said, “He was a hero to the fans of this club, and very much that to me. He was at the heart of one of Chelsea’s greatest teams and, as well as contributing to its trophy success, he expressed its spirit.”

Chris Hollins, who is John’s son, also paid tribute to his father on Chelsea’s website. He said, “John was always so modest about the role he played in Chelsea’s history. He had so many stories, but he always told us he just loved running out at the Bridge and wearing that famous blue shirt. We will miss him as a husband, a father and grandfather and will always be proud of what he achieved in the game.”

The news of Hollins’ death has been met with an outpouring of grief from the footballing community. Fans have been sharing their memories of him on social media, while players and managers have paid tribute to him in interviews. His legacy at Chelsea will live on, and he will always be remembered as a true legend of the club. Rest in peace, John Hollins.

