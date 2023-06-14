Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Chelsea player and manager John Hollins dies at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Hollins: A Legend in Chelsea’s History

The football world is mourning the loss of John Hollins, a former Chelsea midfielder and manager who passed away at the age of 76. His death was announced by Chelsea on June 14, 2023, leaving fans and colleagues saddened by the news.

Hollins was a dream player, as described by the club, who was known for his hard-running and pugnacious style of play. He was a key figure in Chelsea’s success during the 1960s and 1970s, scoring 64 goals and making 592 appearances for the club across two spells. He also played for fellow London teams Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers.

During his time with Chelsea, Hollins won several trophies, including the League Cup in 1965, the FA Cup in 1970, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup against Real Madrid in 1971. He was a vital member of the team that won the FA Cup, scoring a goal in the final against Leeds United. He also helped Chelsea secure promotion back to the First Division in 1977.

Hollins’ contribution to Chelsea’s success was immense, and he remains one of the club’s all-time appearance makers, ranking fifth on the list. He was a hero to the fans, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come.

After retiring from playing, Hollins became a coach, and his first managerial role was at Chelsea in 1985. He led the team to a sixth-place finish in his first season, but his tenure was cut short in 1988 after a poor run of results. He then managed several other clubs, including Queens Park Rangers, Swansea City, and Crawley Town.

Despite his coaching career taking him to different clubs, Hollins remained a beloved figure at Chelsea. He was a match-day ambassador for the club, and a hospitality area at Stamford Bridge was named after him, reflecting his contribution to the club’s history.

Daniel Finkelstein, a Chelsea director, paid tribute to Hollins, saying: “He lifted up the team with his play and lit up (Stamford) Bridge with his smile. He gave a life of service to this club, as a player, as a manager, and as a match-day ambassador. He was greatly loved and will be much missed.”

Hollins’ impact on Chelsea’s history is undeniable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players and fans. He will always be remembered as a true legend of the club, and his passing is a great loss to the football world as a whole.

In conclusion, John Hollins was a true footballing icon, whose contribution to Chelsea’s success was immense. He will always be remembered as a hero to the fans, a dream player, and a legend of the club. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players, and his passing is a great loss to the football world. Rest in peace, John Hollins.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :John Hollins, former Chelsea player and manager, dies at 76/