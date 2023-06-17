Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Chief James Thompson and Wife’s Tragic Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Chief James Thompson and His Wife Debra Killed in Car Accident

Condolences and Prayers

The unfortunate news of the death of former Chief James Thompson and his wife, Debra, has brought a great deal of sorrow. We extend our deepest condolences to their family, the First Baptist Church family, and the people of Clarendon during this difficult time. We ask that you keep them in your prayers.

Education and Career

James Thompson attended Paul Smith’s College and earned an associate degree in forestry before joining the United States Army and serving for two years in Korea. After his tour of duty, he enrolled in the University of Rhode Island, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management.

Jim began his 35-year career in the paper industry at an International Paper mill in Corinth, New York, and worked at IP mills in Jay, Ticonderoga, New York, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and Auckland, New Zealand. He gained experience in forestry and industrial management during his time in the paper industry, and was the manager of the Jay mill for two separate periods, including managing the whole mill during his second stint.

Passions and Hobbies

Jim was the first person in Ticonderoga to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. He was an avid hiker and skier, and even volunteered as a ski instructor at Titcomb ski slopes. During his retirement years, he developed a passion for American history and woodworking. He enjoyed fishing, travelling the world with his wife Cathy and their close friends, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Final Thoughts

The plans for James Thompson’s funeral and visitation will be made public once they have been finalized. He led a full and happy life, and will be missed by all who knew him.

