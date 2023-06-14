Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former CM Dhumal’s Elder Brother Roop Singh Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Chief Minister’s elder brother, Rup Singh Dhumal, passes away

The elder brother of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Rup Singh Dhumal, has passed away. He resided in Jalandhar. Rup Singh Dhumal had been ill for a long time.

Life of Rup Singh Dhumal

Rup Singh Dhumal was born in a simple family in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. He was the eldest of four siblings. His father was a farmer and his mother was a homemaker. Rup Singh Dhumal completed his education in Bilaspur and later moved to Jalandhar to start his career.

Rup Singh Dhumal was a hardworking and determined individual. He started his own business in Jalandhar and saw success in the field of cloth trading. He was known for his honesty and integrity in business dealings.

Despite his success in business, Rup Singh Dhumal remained humble and grounded. He always made time for his family and friends and was known for his generous nature. He was an active member of the community and was involved in various social and charitable causes.

Illness and demise

Rup Singh Dhumal had been ill for a long time. He had been undergoing treatment for his illness in Jalandhar for the past few months. Despite his illness, he remained positive and optimistic.

However, on the morning of 22nd July 2021, Rup Singh Dhumal breathed his last. His sudden demise has left his family and friends in shock and grief.

Legacy of Rup Singh Dhumal

Rup Singh Dhumal will always be remembered for his hard work, honesty, and generosity. He was a role model for many and inspired others to follow their dreams.

His legacy will live on through his family and friends, who will continue to strive for excellence and uphold the values that he stood for.

Conclusion

The passing away of Rup Singh Dhumal is a great loss to his family, friends, and the community. His contributions to society will always be remembered and he will be dearly missed.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Rup Singh Dhumal during this difficult time.

News Source : Amar Ujala Digital Team

Source Link :Roop Singh Dhumal Passed Away:पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री प्रेम कुमार धूमल के बड़े भाई रूप सिंह धूमल का निधन – Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal Elder Brother Roop Singh Dhumal Passed Away/