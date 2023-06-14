Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Co-Star Attempts Suicide During Facebook Live

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tirthanand Rao Allegedly Attempts Suicide during Facebook Live Session

Tirthanand Rao, an actor and comedian who worked with Kapil Sharma in ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’, recently attempted suicide by drinking poison during a live session on Facebook. In the video, Rao made allegations against a woman he claimed to be in a “live-in” relationship with, blaming her for his actions.

Allegations of Emotional Blackmail and Extortion

In the live video, Rao alleged that the woman he was in a relationship with was “emotionally blackmailing” him and had “extorted” money from him, leaving him in debt of around Rs 4 lakh. He claimed to have known her since October of the previous year.

Live Video of the Attempted Suicide

The video in question shows Rao taking out a bottle of insect repellant and pouring it into a glass, which he then drinks. His friends who saw the video immediately went to his home, where they found him unconscious and called the police. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Impact of Mental Health and Relationships

The incident has sparked a conversation about the impact of mental health and relationships. Many have taken to social media to express their concerns and offer support to Rao and others who may be struggling. It is important to note that emotional abuse and manipulation can be just as damaging as physical abuse, and it is crucial to seek help if you are in a toxic relationship.

Seeking Help for Mental Health Issues

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, there are resources available to help. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in India offers a range of services, including outpatient and inpatient care, counselling, and medication. Additionally, there are numerous helplines available for those in need of immediate support.

Conclusion

The incident involving Tirthanand Rao is a stark reminder of the importance of seeking help for mental health issues and toxic relationships. It is crucial to prioritize one’s mental and emotional well-being and to seek support when needed. We wish Rao a speedy recovery and hope that his story will serve as a wake-up call for those who may be struggling in similar situations.

News Source : Pragativadi

Source Link :Kapil Sharma’s Former Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Attempts Suicide During Facebook Live/