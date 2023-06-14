Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Co-Star of Kapil Sharma Attempts Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Tirthanand Rao Attempts Suicide While Being Live on Facebook

On 14th March 2022, Tirthanand Rao, who co-starred with Kapil Sharma in the comedy show, made a live suicide attempt on Facebook. In the live video, he claimed that his live-in partner was blackmailing and extorting money from him. He was seen drinking some liquid from an insect-repellent bottle during the live session.

Background

Tirthanand Rao stated that he has been in a live-in relationship with a woman since October 2022. He accused her of emotionally blackmailing him and extorting money from him. According to him, he is in debt of ₹3-4 lakh because of her. Rao claimed that the woman had filed a police complaint against him in Bhayandar, but he didn’t know the reason behind it.

After his suicide attempt, Rao was rushed to the hospital. However, he is now at home and fine. This is not the first time that Tirthanand has attempted suicide. In 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown, he had attempted suicide due to dire financial circumstances.

The Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe Connection

Tirthanand Rao had performed with Kapil Sharma in the 2016 season of Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. According to him, Kapil had offered him a character after his dispute with Sunil Grover. However, Tirthanand was filming a Gujarati movie at the time, and he had to pass up the opportunity.

The Sensationalization of Suicide Cases by the Media

The media often sensationalizes suicide cases, which can lead to copycat behavior and glorification of suicide. In the case of Tunisha Sharma, the media was criticized for their insensitive reporting of her suicide. It is essential for the media to report on suicide cases responsibly and with sensitivity to prevent triggering vulnerable individuals.

Conclusion

Tirthanand Rao’s suicide attempt highlights the importance of mental health and the need to address emotional abuse and financial exploitation in relationships. It is essential to seek help and support when experiencing mental health issues and to be aware of the signs of emotional abuse and exploitation in relationships.

News Source : Aastha Dhillon

Source Link :Kapil Sharma’s Former Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Attempts Suicide/