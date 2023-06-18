Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Coach Beto Fernandez Dies, Sliema ASC Mourns

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Beto Fernandez: A Tribute to a Beloved Water Polo Coach

The Sliema Aquatics Sports Club of Malta is in mourning after the sudden passing of their former water polo coach, Beto Fernandez. The news of his death has come as a shock to the club and the wider water polo community in Malta, who have been left heartbroken by the loss of a beloved coach and friend.

Fernandez had been the coach of Sliema ASC until April of this year when he stepped down due to personal reasons. The club had announced that he was due to return to his home country of Spain for an extended period of leave. However, the news of his death has left many in the club and the water polo community in Malta in disbelief and sorrow.

Beto Fernandez was a dedicated and talented coach who had a great impact on the development of water polo in Malta. He was known for his passion and commitment to the game, and his ability to inspire and motivate his players to achieve their best.

The qualities of the man and the coach need no introduction. Beto was one of a kind. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, who we ask you to respect in such a difficult time.

The news of his death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from the water polo community in Malta. Many have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the loss of a great coach and friend. The Sliema ASC has also released a statement expressing their condolences to the family of Beto Fernandez and asking for respect during this difficult time.

Beto Fernandez will be remembered as a coach who had a significant impact on the development of water polo in Malta. His passion, dedication, and commitment to the game will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His legacy will live on through the players he coached, the teams he led, and the memories he created.

The water polo community in Malta has lost a great coach and friend, but his spirit and love for the game will live on forever. Rest in peace, Beto Fernandez. You will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

News Source : Times of Malta

Source Link :Sliema ASC in mourning as former coach Beto Fernandez dies/