Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former college football player Jaden Hullaby dies at 21

Former College Football Player Jaden Hullaby Passes Away at 21

The college football community is mourning the loss of Jaden Hullaby, a former player at the University of New Mexico and the University of Texas, who passed away at the age of 21. The news was confirmed on social media by both schools, who offered their condolences and support to Hullaby’s family.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian expressed his grief and admiration for Hullaby, saying, “He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with.” Hullaby’s younger brother, Landon, who is also a college football athlete, shared a touching message on Twitter, along with photos of him and Jaden: “Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King LLJAY.”

The circumstances of Hullaby’s passing have not been revealed, but a family member tweeted that he was “missing” on Sunday, and that the family had not heard from him since May 18. The football player was last seen in the Dallas area.

Hullaby was recruited to the University of Texas in 2020, where he played two games before transferring to the University of New Mexico in 2022. He played as a running back and tight end, and finished the season with 13 carries for 59 yards. Hullaby reentered the transfer portal in December and had not committed to a new team.

The news of Hullaby’s passing has sparked an outpouring of grief and support from the college football community, with many sharing their memories and condolences on social media. The loss of such a young and promising athlete is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Hullaby’s legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew and loved him.

News Source : Simrin Singh

Source Link :Jaden Hullaby, former Texas, New Mexico college football player, dies at age 21/