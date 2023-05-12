Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Cycling Federation Deputy President Naim Mohamad Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Malaysian National Cycling Federation Deputy President Datuk Naim Mohamad Passes Away at 68

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) deputy president Datuk Naim Mohamad (pic) passed away Friday (May 12) morning at the age of 68. He breathed his last at UiTM Hospital in Puncak Alam, Selangor and the news was verified by his daughter Athirah through a Facebook post.

A Dedicated Worker for Cycling Development

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my father, Naim Mohamad, this morning. His remains will be taken to Kota Damansara Mosque for prayers before being laid to rest at Kota Damansara Muslim cemetery in Section 9,” she said. Naim was MNCF deputy president for 10 years before stepping down in August 2016 due to health reasons.

MNCF vice-president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill described Naim’s death as a huge loss to the Malaysian cycling fraternity. “He was a dedicated worker and gave his time and energy to the development of cycling during his tenure in the MNCF since the 1980s.

From Secretary to Deputy President

“He served as secretary during the leadership of Tan Sri Darshan Singh in 1988 and thereafter as deputy president with Datuk Abu Samah Wahab. “He was a good advisor and always willing to help wherever possible. He will be missed by all,” he said. – Bernama

Throughout his years of service in the cycling community, Datuk Naim Mohamad has made a significant impact on the sport’s development in Malaysia. His dedication and contributions have been recognized by many in the fraternity, and his passing is undoubtedly a loss to the sport and its community.

The Legacy of Datuk Naim Mohamad

It is not easy to serve the community for decades, especially in a sport that requires a lot of time, effort, and commitment. Datuk Naim Mohamad is an inspiration to many who aspire to make a difference in the sports industry. His legacy will undoubtedly live on, and his contributions will be remembered for generations to come.

As the Malaysian cycling fraternity mourns the loss of one of its respected members, it is essential to remember the impact that Datuk Naim Mohamad has made in his time of service. His dedication and passion for cycling will continue to inspire many in the future, and his contributions will never be forgotten.

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :Former cycling federation deputy president Naim Mohamad passes away/