Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Daily News Financial Manager Carmen Paniagua Dies at 92

Remembering Carmen Paniagua: A Legacy of Entrepreneurship, Family, and Music

On Wednesday, the Daily News’ Latino lifestyle magazine, Viva, lost one of its key figures. Carmen Paniagua, the former financial manager of Viva and the mother of founder Ralph Paniagua, passed away at the age of 92. She leaves behind a legacy of entrepreneurship, family, and a love for music.

Carmen Paniagua was the youngest of 14 children born to Julia and Santiago Crespo in Manatí, Puerto Rico. After migrating to New York City in 1949, she met and married Ralph Paniagua, Sr. in Spanish Harlem, where they raised their son and two daughters. Despite her busy role in managing the finances of her son’s content creation enterprise, Carmen Paniagua was known for her love of family and her passion for music.

“She was a bright entrepreneurial type of person,” said Ralph Paniagua of his mother’s business persona. However, he was quick to point out that her personality was far from strictly business. “She was the life of the party,” he said. “Come Christmas time, she would cook for everybody, roast pig, turkey, rice and beans. She loved to dance and she loved to be with her family.”

Carmen Paniagua’s family extended beyond her household, as she had many relatives and a broad range of interests. She enjoyed traveling the world, booking cruises and trips to Europe. Nonetheless, her greatest passion was music, and her favorite artist was Tito Puente, the songwriter and bandleader who hailed from Spanish Harlem.

Puente was a regular at Manhattan’s Palladium Ballroom, and so was Carmen Paniagua. “She used to go there all the time,” said Ralph Paniagua. “Tito Puente was her favorite musician.” Years later, when Carmen and Ralph celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, Puente provided the entertainment. Despite being told to keep it simple and bring only his jazz band, Puente showed up with his full 18-piece orchestra, much to Carmen’s delight.

Carmen Paniagua’s funeral service will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Schuyler Hill Funeral on East Tremont Ave. in the Bronx. She will be interred a day later at the Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island.

Carmen Paniagua’s life was a testament to the importance of family, music, and pursuing one’s passions. Her entrepreneurial spirit and financial acumen were key to the success of Viva and her son’s content creation enterprise. Her legacy will live on through her family, her contributions to the Latino community, and her love of music.

