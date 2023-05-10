Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Deputy Executive Director of Port of Long Beach, Rick Cameron, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rick Cameron Obituary: Former Port of Long Beach Deputy Executive Director, Rick Cameron Passes Away

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Rick Cameron, former Port of Long Beach Deputy Executive Director of Planning and Development. He passed away on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.

Early Life and Education

Rick Cameron was born on September 15th, 1971, and grew up in the Los Angeles area. He attended El Camino College, where he studied Architectural and Building Sciences/Technology. From there, he went on to attend California State Polytechnic University-Pomona, where he graduated with a BS in Urban and Regional Planning in 1996.

Career at the Port of Long Beach

Rick Cameron began his career at the Port of Long Beach in 1996 as a Planning Assistant. Over the next 20 years, he worked his way up through the ranks, holding various positions such as Planning Officer, Senior Director of Environmental Planning, and Director of Planning and Environmental Affairs.

In 2016, he was appointed as the Deputy Executive Director of Planning and Development, a position he held until his passing. During his tenure at the Port, Rick Cameron was instrumental in the development and implementation of numerous initiatives aimed at improving air quality, reducing emissions, and promoting sustainability.

Community Involvement

Outside of his work at the Port of Long Beach, Rick Cameron was actively involved in the community. From September 2001 until May 2009, he served as the City of Redondo Beach’s Harbor Commissioner, and from 2004 to 2005, he served as Chairman.

He was also a member of the California Air Resources Board’s Mobile Source Technical Review Subcommittee, the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s Clean Air Act Advisory Group, and the California Marine Affairs and Navigation Conference’s Legislative Committee.

A Tribute from a Colleague

Jennifer Choi, who worked with Rick Cameron for 15 years at the Port of Long Beach, shared her thoughts on his passing on her official Facebook page:

“Today I found out that Rick Cameron passed away. Me, working for the Port for the last 15 years, knew he was “it”. The next super star in leadership. The next change maker in improving clean air for all. He was too young and this news came unexpected, shocking us all. This is the last photo I took of him right before the “state of the port” address in January. “Give me your best selfie Rick!” I demanded. And he gave me his best. We will miss you.”

A Legacy That Will Never Be Forgotten

Words cannot express the grief that we feel for the loss of Rick Cameron. He was a visionary leader who was dedicated to making the world a better place. His contributions to the Port of Long Beach and the community will never be forgotten.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

Rest in peace, Rick Cameron.

